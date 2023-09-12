Italy vs Ukraine: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between Italy and Ukraine, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ukraine surprised Gareth Southgate's England with a crucial opening goal in the previous match against the Three Lions. Despite Oleksandr Zinchenko's valiant strike, Kyle Walker's maiden England goal settled the scoreline as both teams left the contest with a point a piece.

The visitors would be happy with their performance against England as they occupy the second spot on the table. With group leaders England already running away with 13 points, Ukraine would want to hand a massive blow to the host's qualification dreams with three points on Tuesday.

Italy's love loss with North Macedonia continued as the underdogs once again spoiled the Azzurri party. Snatching their World Cup dreams last year, North Macedonia stunned Italy with a late equaliser to draw the game against Luciano Spalletti's men.

The reigning champions are secured of a play-off spot as they finished third in the UEFA Nations League, but the European heavyweights would be reluctant to not use this option. With half the qualification games still to be played, Italy would be vying to leapfrog Ukraine and secure a direct entry to defend the European crown.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Italy vs Ukraine kick-off time

Date: September 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET / 11:45 am PT Venue: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

Italy will host Ukraine at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza with kick-off scheduled at 2:45 pm ET / 11:45 am PT.

How to watch Italy vs Ukraine online - TV channels & live streams

The UEFA Euro qualifying match between Italy and Ukraine can be streamed on fuboTV and ViX+.

Team news & squads

Italy team news

Luciano Spalletti had two major injury blows before their encounter against North Macedonia with Federico Chiesa and Lorenzo Pellegrini flying back home to recover from their injuries.

While the duo continue their road to recovery, the Italian camp has been handed two additional injuries with defender Gianluca Mancini and forward Matteo Politano pulling out due to thigh and calf problems, respectively.

The former Napoli manager has drafted Riccardo Orsolini as Politano's replacement while he trusts his current defensive department to see out the game against Ukraine and has hence not called up another defender to replace the injured Mancini.

Ciro Immobile ended his goal drought for the Azzurri with his opening strike as his cool and composed header found the back of the net to give his national side the lead.

Italy Predicted XI: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Scalvini, Bastoni, Dimarco; Barella, Cristante, Tonali; Zaniolo, Zaccagni, Immobile

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Meret, Provedel, Vicario Defenders: Bastoni, Biraghi, Casale, Darmian, Di Lorenzo, Dimarco, Romagnoli, Sclavini, Spinazzola Midfielders: Barella, Cristante, Fratessi, Locatelli, Pessina, Tonali, Forwards: Chiesa, Gnonto, Immobile, Raspadori, Retegui, Zaniolo, Zaccagni

Ukraine team news

Ukraine's national side also have some massive concerns before their visit to Milan to face Italy. Nikolai Matvienko hobbled off the pitch before half-time against Three Lions and the defender could be rested in the clash against Italy.

Sergiy Kryvstov replaced his counterpart for the second part of the game against England and the Inter Miami defender could be given a starting opportunity. Chelsea's million-dollar striker Mykhaylo Mudryk was also substituted in the closing stages of Ukraine's last encounter and the Blues' forward would be hoping to recover before they face Italy.

Ukraine Predicted XI: Bushchan; Konoplya, Zabarnyi, Kryvstov, Mykolenko; Tsgankov, Stepanenko, Sudakov, Zinchenko, Mudryk; Yaremchuk



Position Players Goalkeepers: Lunin, Bushchan Defenders: Matvienko, Konoplia, Popov, Tymchyk, Mykolenko, Zabarnyi, Kryvtsov, Mykhailichenko Midfielders: Andriy Yarmolenko, Vitaly Buyalskyi, Karavaev, Stepanenko, Zubkov, Sudakov, Nazarina, Pikhalyonok, Zinchenko, Tsygankov, Mudryk, Sydorchuk Forwards: Yaremchuk, Vanat, Dovbyk

Head-to-Head Record

Ukraine are yet to win a single match in their previous five games between the two sides with Italy winning four and drawing one.

Date Match Competition 11 October 2018 Italy 1-1 Ukraine Friendlies 30 March 2011 Ukraine 0-2 Italy Friendlies 13 September 2007 Ukraine 1-2 Italy UEFA Euro Qualifiers 8 October 2006 Italy 2-0 Ukraine UEFA Euro Qualifiers 1 July 2006 Italy 3-0 Ukraine World Cup

Useful links