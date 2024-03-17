Inter vs Napoli: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Inter and SSC Napoli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Current Serie A leaders Inter Milan welcome reigning champions Napoli in a scintillating contest at the Giuseppe Meazza.

Inter were dumped out of the UEFA Champions League by Spanish outfit Atletico Madrid as Diego Simeone's men got the better of them on penalties. The heartbreak could help Inter focus solely on winning the league as they are currently running away with the Italian title.

Napoli's defence of their Serie A crown hasn't gone as per plan as the Azzurri are trailing in seventh position in the table. The side suffered a similar fate as Inter with Napoli losing to FC Barcelona in the UCL during the former's visit to Spain in the second leg.

Inter vs SSC Napoli kick-off time

Date: March 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:45 pm ET / 12:45 pm PT Venue: Giuseppe Meazza

How to watch Inter vs SSC Napoli online - TV channels & live streams

The feisty Serie A encounter will be available to watch on Paramount+ in the US.

For live updates viewers can tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Inter team news

Austrian striker Marko Arnautovic is confined to the treatment room alongside former Juve defender Juan Cuadrado and Italian midfielder Stefano Sensi.

After a heart-wrenching encounter in Spain, Inzaghi might be reluctant to make several changes to his squad with Davide Frattesi and Yann Bisseck vying for a spot in the eleven.

Serie A's current top-scorer Lautaro Martinez will be vying to redeem himself after missing his penalty against Atletico Madrid that saw the Italian heavyweights bow out of the tournament.

Martinez has thundered 23 goals this season and he'll be supported by summer signing Marcus Thuram who has reached double figures in terms of goals scored this term.

Inter predicted XI: Sommer; Bisseck, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Frattesi, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Audero, Sommer, Di Gennaro Defenders: Bastoni, Pavard, De Vrij, Bisseck, Acerbi, Dimarco, Darmian Midfielders: Calhanoglu, Asllani, Barella, Frattesi, Klaassen, Mkhitaryan, Dumfries, Buchanan Forwards: Martinez, Thuram, Sanchez

SSC Napoli team news

Victor Osimhen is currently doubtful for the clash against the Serie A leaders and his absence could mean Giovanni Simeone is given the go-ahead.

This match could turn out to be an audition for Piotr Zielinski who is closing in on a switch to Inter in the summer as he has returned to the squad for the first time since the turn of the year.

SSC Napoli predicted XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Jesus, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Traore; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meret, Gollini, Contini, Idasiak Defenders: Rrahmani, Natan, Ostigard, Jesus, Olivera, Rui, Di Lorenzo, Mazzocchi Midfielders: Lobotka, Dendocker, Demme, Anguissa, Lindstrom, Traore Forwards: Raspadori, Osimhen, Simeone, Kvaratskhelia, Politano

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 23 Jan 2024 Napoli 0-1 Inter Italian Super Cup 4 Dec 2023 Napoli 0-3 Inter Serie A 21 May 2023 Napoli 3-1 Inter Serie A 5 Jan 2023 Inter 1-0 Napoli Serie A 12 Feb 2022 Napoli 1-1 Inter Serie A

