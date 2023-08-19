Hilal vs Feiha: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Saudi League match between Hilal and Feiha, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Hilal kicked off their Saudi Pro League campaign with a fantastic victory against Abha after a emphatic hattrick by Malcolm. Jorge Jesus's men would be vying to produce another similar performance after putting behind their shambolic defeat against Al-Nassr in the Arab Club Champions Cup final.

Al-Hilal's fans around the world would be keeping their eye on their club's new poster boy, Neymar Jr. The former Barcelona veteran made the switch to the Saudi Arabian side after a failed spell in Paris.

The superstar's arrival could boost their chances of winning the Saudi Pro League title as they'll look to continue their winning streak after a win in the opening encounter.

Al-Feiha also got off to a flyer in their opening game with a 3-1 win against Al-Khaleej. Ricardo, Sultan Mandash, and Fashion Sakala all got themselves a goal a piece to guide their side to victory.

The Mills of Sudair are riding on a winning streak stretching to five games with four victories in their previous five clashes with the toothless draw against Szeged being the only exception. With four clean sheets in their previous games, Al-Feiha would be looking to put another strong defensive outing in their second game.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Hilal vs Feiha kick-off time

Date: August 19, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT Venue: King Fahd International Stadium



The two sides will cross swords at the King Fahd International Stadium with kick-off at 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT.

How to watch Hilal vs Feiha online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on television on Shahid TV.

Team news & squads

Hilal team news

Al-Hilal's trusted custodian Mohammed Al-Owais could be displaced by former Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bono who completed his switch from the reigning Europa League winners.

The Moroccan international has shown his worth on the biggest stage of football for both club and country and could be given the responsibility of guarding Al-Hilal's goal from the word go.

The defensive department has some injuries heading into the encounter with three centre-backs sidelined due to injuries. Hyun Soo-Jang, Khalifah Al-Dawsari, and Al-Mufarrij are all sidelined due to several concerns and the responsibility of controlling the backline will definitely lie in the hands of former Chelsea and Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly.

Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic could earn his first minutes in the Saudi Pro League after being rested in his side's visit to Abha FC but the former Lazio man could be seen getting a start against Al-Feiha in Al-Hilal's engine room

Without a doubt, Al-Hilal's forward battery will garner the most attention with Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr. being in the spotlight. After a disastrous end to his PSG career, the Selecao veteran would be vying to produce his magic in the Saudi Pro League and take the league to new heights.

Neymar will partner up with another Brazilian forward Michael and Saudi Arabia's World Cup hero Salem Al Dawsari as the trio will be just behind Al-Hilal's hattrick hero Malcolm who is on the back of an exhilarating three goals against Abha.

Al-Hilal's Predicted XI: Al Owais; Al Shahrani, Al Bulayhi, Koulibaly, Abdulhamid; Neves, Milinkovic-Savic; Al Dawsari, Neymar, Michael; Malcolm



Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Al-Owais, Al-Wutian, Al-Mayouf Defenders: Koulibaly, Al-Boleahi, Jahfali, Al-Khaibari, Al-Shahrani, Al-Obaid, Abdulhamid, Al-Burayk, Al-Yami Midfielders: Neves, Savic, Al-Malki, Kanno, Al-Dawsari, Al-Faraj, Al-Juwayr, Forwards: Neymar, Michael, S. Al-Dawsari, Al-Qahtani, Malcolm, Marega, Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Radif

Feiha team news

Ricardo and Anthony Nwakaeme are both touted to miss their side's second match of the Saudi Pro League after picking up knocks in Al-Feiha's 3-1 thumping of Al-Khaleej.

All eyes would once again be on Fashion Sakala who was nothing short of brilliant in Al-Burtuqali's previous encounter. The Zambian forward was thoroughly involved in the game as he bagged himself a thunderous goal and a scintillating assist to aid his side's victory in the opening meeting of the season.

Al-Feiha's Predicted XI: Stojkovic; Al Qaydhi, Al Shuwaish, Al Rashidi, Al Baqawi, Al Safari; Sakala, Cimirot, Ricardo, Majrashi; Mandash



Position Players Goalkeepers: Stojkovic, Al-Kassar, Defenders: Al-Khaybari, Al-Shuwaish, Al-Qaydhi, Al-Baqawi, Al-Rashidi, Al-Khalaf, Midfielders: Cimirot, Abusabaan, Zidan, Al-Harthi, Ruiz, Al-Safari Forwards: Onyekuru, Mandash, Al-Kabi, Majrashi, Sakala, Pavkov, Al-Abdulmonem

Head-to-Head Record

Al-Feiha have been the more dominant side winning three games against Al-Hilal in their previous five matches. But Al-Hilal did manage to win the previous match between the two sides and would ve looking to extend their brilliant run of form.

Date Match Competition 5 April 2023 Feiha 0-2 Hilal Saudi League 26 January 2023 Feiha 1-0 Hilal Super Cup 31 August 2022 Hilal 2-0 Feiha Saudi League 20 May 2022 Hilal 1(1)-(3)1 Feiha King's Cup 3 May 2022 Feiha 1-0 Hilal Saudi League

