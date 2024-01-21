Girona vs Sevilla: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the LaLiga match between Girona and Sevilla, as well as kick-off time and team news.

La Liga leaders Girona will look to continue their scintillating run in the Spanish premier division as they host a relegation-threatened Sevilla on Sunday.

Girona's remarkable run in La Liga continues as they lead the Spanish pack with 18 games left for the season to end. With just one point separating Girona and second-placed Real Madrid, the Spanish side will be looking to extend their lead at the summit with a win against a deflated Sevilla.

Reigning Europa League winners Sevilla have had a shambolic campaign in La Liga thus far as they are just one point away from safety. The side have lost four out of their previous five games and have a daunting task lying in front of them.

Girona vs Sevilla kick-off time

Date: January 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT Venue: Estadi Municipal de Montilivi



Girona and Sevilla will face off at the illustrious Estadi Municipal de Montilivi with kick-off scheduled at 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Girona vs Sevilla online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Girona and Sevilla will be available to watch on ESPN+ in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Girona team news

Barcelona loanee Eric Garcia is a massive concern for Girona's fixture against Sevilla which could be a big problem considering he's been a stonewall in his side's defense.

David Lopez and Aleix Garcia are both suspended from the encounter while Girona's injury list contains Joel Roca, Ricard Artero and Toni Villa

Girona predicted XI: Gazzaniga; A Martinez, Juanpe, Blind, Gutierrez; Couto, Martin, Torre, Valery; Savio; Dovbyk.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gazzaniga, Carlos, Fuidias Defenders: E. Garcia, Blind, Juanpe, Gutierrez, Martinez, Couto Midfielders: Kebe, A. Garcia, Herrera, Solis, Torre, Martin, B. GarciaTsygankov, Fernandez Forwards: Dovbyk, Stuani, Savio, Portu

Sevilla team news

The visitors will be without the services of Djibril Sow, Kike Salas, Nemanja Gudelj, Dodi Lukebakio, Marcos Acuna and Orjan Nyland due to their respective injuries.

Youssef En-Nesyri is absent for the clash as he's representing Morocco at the AFCON 2023 while Boubakary Soumare picked up another yellow card ruling him out of the visit to Girona.

Sevilla predicted XI: Dmitrovic; Juanlu, Ramos, Bade, Pedrosa; Suso, Agoume, Rakitic, Torres; Ocampos, Romero.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dmitrovic Defenders: Bade, Nianzou, Marcao, Gattoni, Ramos, Gudelj, Salas, Pedrosa, Sanchez Midfielders: Soumare,Torres, Rakitic, Januzaj Forwards: En-Nesyri, Mir, Ocampos,

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 27 Aug 2023 Sevilla 1-2 Girona La Liga 2 May 2023 Sevilla 0-2 Girona La Liga 14 Jan 2023 Girona 2-1 Sevilla La Liga 28 Apr 2019 Girona 1-0 Sevilla La Liga 16 Dec 2018 Sevilla 2-0 Girona La Liga

