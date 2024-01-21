Girona vs Sevilla: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

La Liga leaders Girona will look to continue their scintillating run in the Spanish premier division as they host a relegation-threatened Sevilla on Sunday.
Girona's remarkable run in La Liga continues as they lead the Spanish pack with 18 games left for the season to end. With just one point separating Girona and second-placed Real Madrid, the Spanish side will be looking to extend their lead at the summit with a win against a deflated Sevilla.
Reigning Europa League winners Sevilla have had a shambolic campaign in La Liga thus far as they are just one point away from safety. The side have lost four out of their previous five games and have a daunting task lying in front of them.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Girona vs Sevilla kick-off time
|Date:
|January 21, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT
|Venue:
|Estadi Municipal de Montilivi
Girona and Sevilla will face off at the illustrious Estadi Municipal de Montilivi with kick-off scheduled at 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT in the US.
How to watch Girona vs Sevilla online - TV channels & live streams
The match between Girona and Sevilla will be available to watch on ESPN+ in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Girona team news
Barcelona loanee Eric Garcia is a massive concern for Girona's fixture against Sevilla which could be a big problem considering he's been a stonewall in his side's defense.
David Lopez and Aleix Garcia are both suspended from the encounter while Girona's injury list contains Joel Roca, Ricard Artero and Toni Villa
Girona predicted XI: Gazzaniga; A Martinez, Juanpe, Blind, Gutierrez; Couto, Martin, Torre, Valery; Savio; Dovbyk.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Gazzaniga, Carlos, Fuidias
|Defenders:
|E. Garcia, Blind, Juanpe, Gutierrez, Martinez, Couto
|Midfielders:
|Kebe, A. Garcia, Herrera, Solis, Torre, Martin, B. GarciaTsygankov, Fernandez
|Forwards:
|Dovbyk, Stuani, Savio, Portu
Sevilla team news
The visitors will be without the services of Djibril Sow, Kike Salas, Nemanja Gudelj, Dodi Lukebakio, Marcos Acuna and Orjan Nyland due to their respective injuries.
Youssef En-Nesyri is absent for the clash as he's representing Morocco at the AFCON 2023 while Boubakary Soumare picked up another yellow card ruling him out of the visit to Girona.
Sevilla predicted XI: Dmitrovic; Juanlu, Ramos, Bade, Pedrosa; Suso, Agoume, Rakitic, Torres; Ocampos, Romero.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Dmitrovic
|Defenders:
|Bade, Nianzou, Marcao, Gattoni, Ramos, Gudelj, Salas, Pedrosa, Sanchez
|Midfielders:
|Soumare,Torres, Rakitic, Januzaj
|Forwards:
|En-Nesyri, Mir, Ocampos,
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|27 Aug 2023
|Sevilla 1-2 Girona
|La Liga
|2 May 2023
|Sevilla 0-2 Girona
|La Liga
|14 Jan 2023
|Girona 2-1 Sevilla
|La Liga
|28 Apr 2019
|Girona 1-0 Sevilla
|La Liga
|16 Dec 2018
|Sevilla 2-0 Girona
|La Liga