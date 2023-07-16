Gimn La Plata vs Boca Juniors: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Liga Profesional Argentina match between Gimn La Plata and Boca Juniors, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After a disappointing campaign in Argentina's premier division, reigning champions Boca Juniors travel to La Plata to lock horns with a struggling Gimnasia La Plata.

Winning the first division in Argentina for the 35th time, Boca Juniors were tipped to replicate their heroics once again this season. But with just ten wins since the turn of the year, the Argentine giants have fallen off the throne with arch-rivals River Plate heading towards the pinnacle of the table.

Despite the drama, Boca Juniors have reached the last 32 of the Copa Argentina and have also sealed a spot in Group F of the Copa Libertadores. Jorge Almiron's men will look to produce the goods in the other domestic cups after faltering in the league this season.

On the other hand, the hosts, have struggled themselves currently seeded in the 20th spot. Sebastian Romero's side have had a challenging campaign but would be vying to finish the campaign on a high in a stadium full of home fans.

After last season's debacle, no Boca Juniors fan would be allowed to travel to La Plata, boosting their chances of producing an upset in their own backyard.

Gimn La Plata vs Boca Juniors kick-off time

Date: July 16, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:30 p.m. ET/ 12:30 p.m. PT Venue: Estadio Juan Carmelo Zerillo





The Liga Profesional Argentina encounter between Gimn La Plata vs Boca Juniors will be played on 16th July 2023 with kick-off at 3:30 p.m. ET/ 12:30 p.m. PT.

How to watch Gimn La Plata vs Boca Juniors online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture between Gimn La Plata and Boca Juniors can be watched on Paramount+ on TV and can be streamed on Fanatiz and ViX+.

Team news & squads

Gimn La Plata team news

Cristian Tarragona will be the biggest name on the injury table after being sidelined by a muscle injury. Matias Melluso and Nicolas Colazo could also be sidelined after picking up knocks.

Sebastian Romero will once again opt for a 4-3-3 with Morales and Sanchez in the heart of Gimnasia's defence. Ignacio Marmon will guard the club's midfield after rejecting an offer from Belgium earlier this week.

Gimn La Plata Predicted XI: Durso; Enrique, F. Sanchez, Morales, Bazzi; Miramon, Lescano, Napolitano; Soldano, Mammini, Dominguez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Durso, Insfran Defenders: Enrique, Sanchez, Morales, Bazzi, Palazzo, Bolivar, Schelotto, Mastrángelo Midfielders: Miramon, Lescano, Napolitano, Mamut, Sanchez, Ferri Forwards: Soldano, Mammini, Dominguez, E. Ramirez, Elias Agustin Ramirez,

Boca Juniors team news

Boca Juniors will miss the services of Marcos Rojo as the former Argentine defender will not be available. Rojo has just returned from a short spell in Miami recovering from a calf injury and despite him returning back to training he will not be available for selection.

The Argentine side has other returns lined up as well with both Nicolas Figal and Esteban Rolon touted to return to the side.

Figal could march back into the eleven after returning from suspension with Bruno Valdez being dropped to the bench.

Boca Juniors Predicted XI: Romero; Weigandt, Valentini, Figal, Fabra; Medina, Valera, G. Fernandez; Merentiel, Vasquez, Barco

Position

Players Goalkeepers: Romero, Garcia Defenders: Valdez, Figal, V. Barco, Fabra, Weignadt, Valentini, Roncaglia Midfielders: Anselmino, Varela, Gonzalez, Rolon, Fernandez, Carrasco, Cortes, Montes Forwards: Merentiel, Orsini, Vazquez

Head-to-Head Record

Boca Juniors and Gimn La Plata have shared the wins in recent history with the two teams winning twice against their opponent and drawing one back in 2021.

Date Match Competition 20 October 2022 Gimn La Plata 1-2 Boca Juniors Liga Profesional Argentina 31 October 2021 Boca Juniors 0-1 Gimn La Plata Liga Profesional Argentina 15 February 2021 Boca Juniors 2-2 Gimn La Plata Liga Profesional Argentina 8 March 2020 Boca Juniors 1-0 Gimn La Plata Liga Profesional Argentina 28 October 2018 Gimn La Plata 2-1 Boca Juniors Liga Profesional Argentina

