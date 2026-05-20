Europa League - Final Stage Tupras Stadyumu

Today's game between Freiburg and Aston Villa will kick-off at May 20, 2026, 3:00 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Freiburg vs Aston Villa are listed below. Viewers in the United States have several ways to watch the Europa League Final live, with coverage available across multiple platforms.

If you are travelling outside your home country on match day, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can allow you to connect through a server in your home region and access your usual streaming service without interruption.

Aston Villa travel to Istanbul to face SC Freiburg in the Europa League Final at Tupras Stadyumu, with Unai Emery's side chasing their first European trophy in the club's history.

Villa arrive at this fixture off the back of a 4-2 win over Liverpool at Villa Park that secured Champions League football for next season. That result confirmed the scale of the transformation Emery has overseen at the club, with Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers among the standout performers on the night.

Emery himself has spoken openly about the standards he measures himself against, citing Pep Guardiola as the greatest coaching mind in the game. That competitive mindset has driven Villa to this point, and the Spaniard will be determined to add a continental title to what has already been a remarkable campaign.

Freiburg, meanwhile, arrive in Istanbul having navigated their own Europa League path with considerable resilience. The German side overcame Braga across two legs in the semi-finals, winning the second leg 3-1 after losing the first, and will fancy their chances of causing an upset on neutral ground.

In the Bundesliga, Freiburg's season has been a mixed picture, but their European performances have told a different story. They are a well-organised, tactically disciplined side under their manager, and Villa will not have things their own way.

Both teams are missing key personnel, and the fitness picture will sharpen as kick-off approaches. Villa, in particular, have been managing a demanding schedule across the Premier League and Europa League over the past several weeks.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Freiburg vs Aston Villa, including live stream options, TV channel details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Freiburg vs Aston Villa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for either side ahead of the Europa League Final, and no projected XI has been provided for Freiburg or Aston Villa. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as both squads are confirmed.

Villa's squad management has been a talking point throughout the run-in, with Emery balancing domestic and European commitments across a congested schedule. The fitness of key players will be monitored carefully before the starting lineups are finalised in Istanbul.

Form

Freiburg head into the final with a mixed recent record, winning two, drawing one, and losing two of their last five matches across the Bundesliga and Europa League. Their most recent outing was an impressive 4-1 win over RB Leipzig, which will have provided confidence ahead of the showpiece. The Europa League run has been the more consistent thread, with the 3-1 second-leg win over Braga confirming their place in Istanbul after a 2-1 first-leg defeat. Across the five matches, the pattern is of a side capable of producing their best football in knockout rounds.

Aston Villa's recent form spans both competitions and reflects a team that has peaked at the right moments. Their most recent match ended in a 4-2 win over Liverpool, a result that confirmed Champions League qualification and demonstrated Villa's attacking quality. They also put four past Nottingham Forest in the Europa League semi-final second leg, winning 4-0, after losing the first leg 1-0. Villa have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five, with the two defeats coming against Tottenham and in the Forest first leg. They have scored 12 goals across those five matches, underlining the firepower Emery has at his disposal.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data between Freiburg and Aston Villa has been provided, so a historical record across previous meetings cannot be confirmed. This Europa League Final represents a meeting between two clubs from different leagues who have rarely crossed paths in competitive football.

Standings

In the Europa League table, Freiburg finished seventh and Aston Villa second, meaning Villa entered the knockout phase with the stronger seeding of the two finalists.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Freiburg vs Aston Villa today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: