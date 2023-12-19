Everton vs Fulham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Carabao Cup quarter-final

How to watch the League Cup match between Everton and Fulham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A high-flying Everton cross swords with Fulham in a fiesty EFL Cup clash at the Goodison Park.

Everton have stunned English football with four back-to-back wins as Sean Dyche’s men have turned around their fortunes since the points deduction.

The Toffees defeated a struggling Burnley side 2-0 as Amadou Onana and Michael Keane bagged a goal a piece to give them three points. The Merseyside outfit would want to continue their scintillating gallop and march through to the next round of the EFL Cup.

Fulham’s winning streak of two consecutive 5-0 wins ended when Newcastle United thumped three goals past them during the weekend.

Raul Jimenez’s early red card saw the Magpies bash three goals past them without reply as Fulham look to revive their goal scoring touch after their Premier League defeat. The Cottagers defeated Ipswich Town in the Round of 16 and would want to challenge Everton’s winning run in the EFL Championship.

Everton vs Fulham kick-off time

Date: December 19, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET / 11:45 am PT Venue: Goodison Park

Everton will welcome Fulham to the Goodison Park with kick-off at 2:45 pm ET / 11:45 am PT in the US.

How to watch Everton vs Fulham online - TV channels & live streams

The FA Cup fixture will be available to stream on ESPN+ in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Everton team news

The right-back pair of Seamus Coleman and Ashley Young are ruled out of the fixture due to their injuries while the midfield duo of Andre Gomes and Dele Alli is sidelined because of fitness and groin issues, respectively.

Dele Alli has reportedly returned to training but will need a few matches to be available in the matchday squad. Everton’s engine room could feature both of Idrissa Gueye and Jarrad Branthwaite who have returned from their respective suspensions.

Gueye is tipped to return to the squad after Abdoulaye Doucoure was withdrawn as a result of a hamstring concern during their Premier League encounter with Vincent Kompany’s men.

Everton predicted XI: Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Onana, Gueye, McNeil; Danjuma; Calvert-Lewin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pickford, Virginia, Lonergan Defenders: Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Godfrey, Keane, Mykolenko, Patterson, Young Midfielders: Garner, Onyango Forwards: Harrison, McNeil, Danjuma, Dobbin, Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Chermiti

Fulham team news

Former Barcelona and Wolves winger Adama Traore is ruled out of the fixture because of a hamstring problem while Tim Ream will be out of action because of a calf issue alongside Calvin Bassey who is ill and is vying to return to the eleven.

The biggest absentee for the visitors would be Mexican forward Raul Jimenez who had started scoring goals for the club after a massive drought but the former Wolves forward will be out of action for the next three games after a disastrous red card against Newcastle.

Fulham predicted XI: Rodak; Tete, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Iwobi, Pereira, Decordova-Reid; Muniz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Leno, Rodak, Benda Defenders: Adarabioyo, Robinson, Ballo-Toure, Castagne, Tete Midfielders: Palhinha, Reed, Lukic, Cairney, Francois, Pereira, Harris Forwards: Vinicius, Wilson, De Cordova-Reid, Willian, Iwobi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12 Aug 2023 Everton 0-1 Fulham Premier League 15 Apr 2023 Everton 1-3 Fulham Premier League 29 Oct 2022 Fulham 0-0 Everton Premier League 15 Feb 2021 Everton 0-2 Fulham Premier League 22 Nov 2020 Fulham 2-3 Everton Premier League

