LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Martinez Valero

Today's game between Elche and Getafe will kick-off at May 17, 2026, 1:00 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Elche vs Getafe are listed below. US viewers can watch the match live on Fubo or ESPN Select.

If you are travelling outside your home country and cannot access your usual streaming service, a VPN can help. By connecting to a server in a country where the match is being broadcast, you can watch without interruption. ExpressVPN is a reliable option for bypassing geographic restrictions.

Elche host Getafe at the Estadio Martinez Valero in Elche in a LaLiga fixture that carries different but real meaning for both sides as the season reaches its closing stages.

Elche sit 17th in the table, deep enough in the danger zone to make every home game a test of nerve. Their recent form has been uneven — back-to-back defeats to Celta Vigo and Real Betis have followed a run that included a stunning 3-2 win at Atletico Madrid in April, and that inconsistency tells the story of their season.

The loss to Betis last weekend was particularly costly in context. Betis used that 2-1 victory to mathematically secure Champions League qualification for the first time in 21 years, with Elche cast in the role of the side that helped seal someone else's celebration.

Getafe arrive in seventh place, a position that reflects a solid campaign without a clear target left to chase. Their form has been mixed across the last month, though a 3-1 win at Mallorca on May 13 was an encouraging response after defeats to Rayo Vallecano and Barcelona.

Defender David Affengruber has been one of Elche's standout performers this season and has attracted interest from clubs across Europe, which adds a transfer subplot to what is already a consequential run-in for the home side.

Getafe have shown they can handle Elche in recent meetings, and the visitors will arrive with enough confidence to make this a competitive afternoon in the southeast of Spain.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Elche vs Getafe, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Elche vs Getafe with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Elche go into this fixture with Y. Santiago sidelined through injury. L. Petrot, A. Febas, and E. Sarabia are all unavailable through suspension. Their projected XI is: M. Dituro; B. Sangare, D. Affengruber, A. Pedrosa, M. Aguado; H. Fort, G. Villar, G. Valera; M. Neto, A. Silva, G. Diangana.

Getafe are without Juanmi and Kiko through injury, with no suspensions listed for the away side. Their projected XI reads: D. Soria; J. Iglesias, D. Duarte, Z. Romero, A. Nyom; Djene, M. Arambarri, D. Caceres, L. Milla; M. Satriano, M. Martin. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Elche head into this match with a W2-D1-L2 record from their last five LaLiga fixtures. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 defeat to Real Betis on May 12, following a 1-1 draw at Deportivo Alaves on May 9. The run also includes a 3-1 defeat to Celta Vigo, but Elche showed what they are capable of with a 1-2 win at Real Oviedo and a 3-2 victory over Atletico Madrid in April. They scored eight goals and conceded nine across the five matches.

Getafe arrive with a W2-D1-L2 record from their last five LaLiga outings. Their most recent result was a 3-1 win at Mallorca on May 13, and they also drew 0-0 at Real Oviedo on May 10. Defeats to Rayo Vallecano and Barcelona sit in the same run, alongside a 0-1 win away at Real Sociedad. Getafe scored four goals and conceded five across those five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent competitive meeting between these sides came in LaLiga on November 28, 2025, when Getafe hosted Elche and won 1-0. Before that, the clubs met in a pre-season friendly in July 2025, with Elche winning 2-1. Across the last five recorded meetings, which include two LaLiga fixtures, two friendlies, and a LaLiga game from October 2022, each side has claimed two wins with one draw, making this a genuinely close rivalry with no dominant force.

Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Elche sit 17th while Getafe are placed seventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Elche vs Getafe today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: