How to watch Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks kick-off time

15 Oct 2026 - 20:15 Empower Field at Mile High

The Denver Broncos host the Seattle Seahawks at Empower Field at Mile High (Denver, Colorado), during Week 6 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Thursday, October 15 at 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT.

Both sides head into the game with 3-2 records. The Broncos will be aiming to make it three wins from three starts at home, following earlier Mile High triumphs against the Jaguars and the Rams.

How to watch Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks

The game is being streamed live by Amazon Prime Video nationwide. You can also catch it live via local media markets, with the Denver area broadcast available on Denver 7 (KMGH-TV), while fans in the Seattle area can tune in via KCPQ (FOX 13).

For digital and mobile viewers, you also have convenient streaming options through NFL+, which allows you to stream the game live directly to your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, you can watch the game via Fubo. The online streaming service carries your local ABC & FOX affiliates too.

You can even watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to your local station to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks Team News

Denver Broncos Team News

The Broncos are dealing with a heavily depleted secondary, presenting massive matchup problems ahead of the game.

Pat Surtain II (CB - Ankle) : The star cornerback did not participate in walkthroughs this week and his status looks bleak. He missed Week 5 and is not expected to play.

Talanoa Hufanga (S - Ankle) : Hufanga suffered an ankle injury in Week 5 against the Chargers and is out of walkthrough practice. He is highly unlikely to suit up for Thursday.

Riley Moss (CB - Ribs) : Moss has missed time since Week 4. However, he was a limited participant in consecutive practices, giving Denver hope he might return. If he sits out, backup cornerbacks Kris Abrams-Draine and Jahdae Barron will continue to see expanded roles.

Brandon Jones (S - Foot) & Ben Powers (G - Biceps) : Both are full participants and cleared to play without setbacks.

Sai’vion Jones (DE - Shoulder) : Upgraded to a full participant on Tuesday.

Injured Reserve Notes : Wide receiver Pat Bryant and running back Jonah Coleman remain sidelined.

Seattle Seahawks Team News

The defending Super Bowl champions are largely in reasonable shape, but face a few crucial offensive concerns on a short week.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (WR - Ankle) : Seattle's star receiver picked up a slight ankle injury during the Week 5 loss to the 49ers. He has been limited in practices. While expected to try and play, it remains to be seen if he will be 100% effective

Zach Charbonnet (RB - Knee) : Though designated to return from the PUP list and listed as a limited practice participant, head coach Mike Macdonald has already indicated that Charbonnet will not play this week.

Leonard Williams (DT - Ankle) : Williams continues to manage an ankle issue and was limited in practice. The team is monitoring his workload, but he is expected to suit up.

Beau Stephens (G - Shoulder) : Upgraded to a full participant in Tuesday’s practice estimation, giving the offensive line a necessary boost.

Irv Charles (WR/ST - Knee) : Fully healthy and activated back to the main roster from IR.

Drake Thomas (LB - Ankle) & Chazz Surratt (LB - Calf) : Both linebackers missed consecutive walkthroughs and are trending toward being ruled out.

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AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

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AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks



