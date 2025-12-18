How to watch today's Crystal Palace vs KuPS Europa Conference League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Crystal Palacehosts KuPSin the UEFA Conference League knockout playoff at Selhurst Park on Thursday as the Premier League strugglers seek European progression against the Finnish champions.

Palace will rely on home crowd energy and counter-attacking pace, having shown flashes of form in domestic cups, while KuPS brings disciplined organization and set-piece prowess from their title defense.

USA Paramount+, Fubo United Kingdom TNT Sports Canada Fubo, DAZN Australia Stan Sport South Africa SuperSport, DStv India Sony LIV

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Crystal Palace vs KuPS kick-off time

Conference League - Conference League Selhurst Park

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace vs KuPS Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager O. Glasner Probable lineup Substitutes Manager J. Wiss

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Crystal Palace team news

Crystal Palace are dealing with multiple absences, with Ismaila Sarr unavailable after departing for the Africa Cup of Nations duty.

They are also missing Daniel Muñoz, Chadi Riad, Caleb Kporha, Rio Cardines, Cheick Doucouré and Daichi Kamada, all of whom remain out.

KuPS team news

In contrast, the away side have just one fitness issue to contend with, as Samuel Pasanen is their sole player on the injury list.

