Cruz Azul vs Monterrey: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Cruz Azul aim to shake off their recent struggles in Liga MX as they face an in-form Monterrey on Saturday.

Cruz Azul are without a win in their previous three games as they have managed two losses and one draw.

Monterrey's run of three consecutive wins ended against Chivas as the latter beat them 2-0. The visitors defeated Inter Miami in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup and they will look to replicate their heroics against Cruz Azul.

Cruz Azul vs Monterrey kick-off time

Date: April 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:05 pm ET / 8:05 pm PT Venue: Estadio Azteca

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Monterrey online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on Fubo, UNIVISION, and TUDN in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Cruz Azul team news

Cristian Jiménez has rarely featured for Cruz Azul this season as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.

Gabriel Fernandez is also sidelined because of a knee injury and he's tipped to return next month.

Cruz Azul predicted XI: Mier; Huescas Lira, Piovi; Rivero, Rodriguez, Faravelli, Rotondi; Antuna, Gutierrez; Sepulveda

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jurado, Gudino Defenders: Salcedo, Ditta, Guerrero, Iturbide, Zubiri, Escoboza, Vargas, Escobar, Diaz, Huescas Midfielders: Lira, Castano, Duenas, Rodriguez, Guiterrez, Rivero, Jimenez, Rotondi, Antuna, Huescas Forwards: Cambindo, Morales, Moises, Sepulveda

Monterrey team news

Monterrey have a strong roster available to feature against Cruz Azul with Mexican defender Axel Grijalva suffering from a torn lateral knee ligament.

The side will also be without Gerardo Arteaga as the Mexican international was handed the marching orders in his side's previous clash.

Monterrey predicted XI:Andrada; Medina, Guzman, Moreno, Arteaga; Rodriguez, Romo, Canales; Meza, Gallardo; Vazquez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Andrada, Cardenas, Ramos Defenders: Guzman, Vegas, Moreno, Grijalva, Leone, Bustos, Arteaga, Gallardo, Parra, E. Aguirre, Medina, Gutierrez Midfielders: Romo, Rodriguez, Govea, J. Gonzalez, Martinez, Canales, A. Gonzalez, Meza, Corona, Cortizo Forwards: Vazquez, Berterame, R. Aguirre

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 28 Aug 2023 Monterrey 1-2 Cruz Azul Liga MX Apertura 15 Jan 2023 Cruz Azul 2-3 Monterrey Liga MX Clausura 16 Oct 2022 Monterrey 3-0 Cruz Azul Liga MX Apertura Playoff 13 Oct 2022 Cruz Azul 0-0 Monterrey Liga MX Apertura Playoff 7 Sept 2022 Monterrey 3-2 Cruz Azul Liga MX Apertura

