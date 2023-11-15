Cray Valley vs Charlton Athletic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch FA Cup first round replay today

How to watch the FA Cup match between Cray Valley and Charlton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cray Valley host Charlton Athletic in a replay of their FA Cup clash after a 1-1 draw in their previous match.

After Scott Fraser's opening strike in the ninth minute of the game, Charlton Athletic were touted to dump their opposition out but the EFL League One side failed to secure the win and go ahead in the FA Cup. But with another opportunity present, Charlton will look to break through Cray Valley's resilience and end the latter's fairytale.

Cray Valley, on the other hand, are playing a FA Cup match from the 1st Round for the first time in their own backyard. Lucas Ness' own goal gave Cray Valley another lifeline as they held on to the score of 1-1. With Charlton bringing another massive challenge it will be crucial to see how long Wednesday's hosts can sustain their resilience.

Cray Valley vs Charlton kick-off time

Date: November 15, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm EST Venue: The Arctic Stadium

Cray Valley will host Charlton Athletic at The Arctic Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 2:45 pm EST in the US.

How to watch Cray Valley vs Charlton online - TV channels & live streams

The FA Cup fixture between Cray Valley and Charlton Athletic is not being broadcast on TV in the US but you can watch the game from anywhere in the world with a VPN, or virtual private network, such as NordVPN which will let you tune in to your home coverage if you are abroad. Check out our guide to the best VPN services to use for watching sport when you are abroad.

Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Cray Valley team news

Cray Valley could stick with the same lineup that started against Charlton in the previous game with Sam Freeman guarding the goal.

Kyrell Lisbie bagged a brace in Valley's last match and provided the cross to equalise the billing in the previous round. Lisbie will be supported by English striker Freddie Parker and Michael Ademiluyi in attack.

Cray Valley predicted lineup: Freeman; Williams, Tumkaya, Lee, Asiedu; Ibrahiym, Black, Vigor; Ademiluyi, Parker, Lisbie

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lewington, Blendell, Walker, Freeman, Wicks, Ovenden Defenders: Douglas, Perkins, Lee, Tumkaya, Asiedu, Chambers, Bentley, Williams, Samuels Midfielders: Vigor, Black, N'Guessan, Della-Verde, Hill, Anau, King-Elliot, Ibrahiym Forwards: Coombes, Babalola, Ademiluyi, Ekpiteta, Parker, Lisbie

Charlton team news

The visitors remain without the services of midfield duo Terry Taylor and Panutche Camara with an ankle injury and torn muscle fiber, respectively.

While Harry Isted and Chuks Aneke continue their recovery from a knee injury and hamstring knock, respectively.

Charlton predicted lineup: Walker; Asiimwe, Ness, Hector, Edun; Dobson, McGrandles, Fraser; Campbell, Tedic, Blackett-Taylor

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maynard-Brewer, Isted, Walker Defenders: Hector, Jones, Abankwah, Thomas, Ness, Edun, Watson, Asiimwe Midfielders: Dobson, Chin, McGrandles, Watson, Anderson, Campbell, Fraser Forwards: Kirk, Campbell, Blackett-Taylor, Leaburn, Tedic, May, Aneke, Kanu

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 5 Nov 2023 Charlton 1-1 Cray Valley FA Cup

