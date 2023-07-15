Corinthians vs América MG: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Copa do Brasil match between Corinthians and América MG, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After defeating Corinthians in the first-leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, America MG travel to the Neo Quimica Arena with a considerable advantage heading into the reverse clash.

After being starved for success in the Brasileiro, Corinithians have evidently shifted their focus on the domestic cups in recent times. The Brazilian side last won the title in 2017 and since then the Copa do Brasil and Copa Sudamericana have taken greater importance.

And after securing a win in the Copa Sudamericana in midweek, Vanderlei Luxemburgo's side will be looking to produce an upset against a team they haven't won against in their five previous meetings.

Despite holding an advantage America Mineiro don't have a significant piece of silverware to show in their history. And Vagner Mancini would be adamant to rewrite history books and go all the way in the Copa do Brasil.

Mancini's side looked comfortable in the previous meetings between the two sides and with recent records favouring the away side, America MG will be confident of galloping to the next stage of the competition.

Corinthians vs América MG kick-off time

Date: July 15, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:30 p.m. ET/ 12:30 p.m. PT Venue: Neo Química Arena

The Copa do Brasil quarter-final second leg between Corinthians and America MG will be played on 15th July 2023 with kick-off scheduled at 3:30 p.m. ET/ 12:30 p.m. PT.

How to watch Corinthians vs América MG online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV and will not be available to stream live online. However, fans can follow the live updates on GOAL's live match center.

Team news & squads

Corinthians team news

Luxemborgo could experiment with his squad heading into the contest after suffering a narrow defeat in the first leg. The Brazilian side will be without the services of Angel Romero, Chrystian Barletta, Paulinho and Gustavo Silva due to knee injuries.

New signings Matias Rojas, who was acquired from Racing Club this week, and Maycon could be given an opportunity by Luxemborgo. Maycon made a considerable impact after being subbed on the previous leg and could be offered an opportunity to produce his goods from the word go in Friday's clash.

Corinthians Predicted XI: Cassio; Fagner, Gil, Murillo, Santos; Vera, Maycon, Ferreira; Adson, Alberto, Guedes

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cassio, Miguel Defenders: Fagner, Gil, Murillo, Santos, Ramos, Caetano, Bidu, Mendez Midfielders: Vera, de Salles, Ferreira, Biro, Araujo, De Paula, Roni, Rojas, Barberan Forwards: Adson, Alberto, Guedes, Augusto, Gassova

América MG team news

America Mineiro also have various players on the injury table including the likes of Mikael, Ricardo Silva, Dada Belmonte and Adyson. Right-back Mateusinho is also doubtful due to an ongoing knee problem.

Having already gained a massive advantage in the first-leg, Macnini could field the same eleven to take on Corinthians on Friday with Juninho vying to unleash another goal to settle the tie like his previous goal which made the difference in the first-leg.

America MG predicted XI: Pasinato; Marlon, Eder, Maidana, Avelar; Martinez, Kal; Everaldo, Benitez, Juninho; Mastriani



Position Players Goalkeepers: Pasinato, Cavichioli Defenders: Marlon, Eder, Maidana, Avelar, Pereira, Da Silva, Julio, Marcinho Midfielders: Martinez, Kal, Cardoso, Azevedo, Breno, Ale Forwards: Everaldo, Benitez, Juninho, Mastriani, Goncalves, Pedrinho, Paulista

Head-to-Head Record

America MG have been the more dominant side in the two team's previous encounters winning three and drawing two against Corinthians.

Date Match Competition 6 July 2023 América MG 1-0 Corinthians Copa do Brasil 4 June 2023 América MG 2-0 Corinthians Serie A 19 September 2022 América MG 1-0 Corinthians Serie A 30 May 2022 Corinthians 1-1 América MG Serie A 20 September 2021 Corinthians 1-1 América MG Serie A

