How to watch the MLS match between Columbus and Los Angeles, as well as kick-off time and team news.

All roads in Ohio lead to the iconic Lower.com Field on Saturday as home side Columbus Crew cross swords with reigning MLS Cup champions Los Angeles FC in a scintillating MLS Cup Final.

Columbus Crew played out a five goal thriller against Cincinnati in the Conference Final to march through to the final of the competition. Cincinnati's two goal lead in the first half was brushed aside by Sunday's hosts with Diego Rossi equalising the billing in the last five minutes. Christian Ramirez turned out to be the hero of the fixture thundering the back of the net late in extra time to give his side a crucial lead and book themselves a ticket to the final of the showpiece event.

With the dreams of winning the American crown for the second campaign running, LAFC would be vying to add another silverware to their trophy cabinet and be the first MLS outfit to accomplish the feat in back-to-back seasons since 2011. Los Angeles FC have won their previous six enounters played away from their backyard and it could be a daunting challenge for the home side to halt their winning streak.

Columbus vs Los Angeles kick-off time

Date: December 9,2023 Kick-off time: 4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT Venue: Lower.com Field

How to watch Columbus vs Los Angeles online - TV channels & live streams

The MLS Cup Final will be telecasted on various channels in the USA with Fubo, Sling TV, Fox Deportes, Fox showing the fixture.

Viewers can also watch the game on Apple TV and follow their Match Highlights Programme for highlights of the final.

The Official MLS Youtube Channel will also show the highlights of the feisty clash while you can also tune to GOAL's Live Match Centre for live updates.

Team news & squads

Columbus team news

Will Sands will be unavailable for selection for the Crew as he's nursing a knee issue and will remain sidelined for the contest. Other than that injury, the home side are touted to stick with the same eleven that featured in the Conference Final.

Christian Ramirez bagged the winning strike for the second-game running but could be forced to start as a substitute with 16-goal man Cucho Hernandez touted to lead Columbus Crew's forward battery.

Columbus Crew predicted XI: Schulte; Moreira, Camacho, Amundsen; Farsi, Nagbe, Morris, Yeboah; Matan, Rossi, Hernandez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schulte, Scott, Bush Defenders: Vallecilla, Chaberka, Moreira, Camacho, Quinton, Williams, Amundsen, Medranda, Farsi Midfielders: Morris, Nagbe, Parente, Gressel Forwards: Hernandez, Yeboah, Matan, Ramirez, Molino, Arfsten, Russell-Rowe

Los Angeles team news

Denis Bouanga will be vying to lead the visitor's forward line having netted 20 goals this campaign and 38 strikes all competitions. Standing on the brink of a record, Bouanga needs one more goal to equal his partner's record of most goals in a campaign for a club which is currently held by Carlos Vela.

The Mexican forward has netted nine goals himself alongside his seven assists and could serve to be a handful for the hosts.

LAFC predicted XI: Crepeau; Hollingshead, Murillo, Chiellini, Palacios; Tillman, Sanchez, Acosta; Olivera, Vela, Bouanga

Position Players Goalkeepers: Crepeau, McCarthy, A. Romero Defenders: Long, Murillo, Chiellini, Maldonado, Leone, J. Romero, Dollenmayer, Palacios, Hollingshead, Avila, Rodriguez, Palencia, Gaines, Rosales Midfielders: Acosta, Sanchez, Crisostomo, Moyado, Cifuentes, Tillman, Duenas, Jaime, Bogusz, Malle, Batioja, Maia, Opoku Forwards: Ordaz, Subah, Aguirre, Biuk, Vela, Torres, Olivera, Bouanga

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 22 May 2022 Columbus 0-2 Los Angeles MLS 12 May 2019 Columbus 0-3 Los Angeles MLS 5 Feb 2019 Columbus 4-2 Los Angeles MLS 24 Jun 2018 Los Angeles 2-0 Columbus MLS

