Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Rams: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

The 2025-26 National Football League postseason reaches a critical juncture as the Chicago Bears (12-6) prepare to host the Los Angeles Rams (13-5) at Soldier Field for the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday, January 18, 2026. T

his matchup represents more than a simple elimination game; it is a convergence of two distinct organizational philosophies and a generational clash between the NFL’s premier veteran quarterback, Matthew Stafford, and its most promising rookie signal-caller, Caleb Williams. The contest is scheduled for a primetime kickoff at 5:30 p.m. local time in Chicago, serving as the final fixture of the Divisional Round weekend.

The media landscape for the NFC Divisional Round has been optimized to capture a global audience, reflecting the high stakes and the marquee quarterback duel. NBC serves as the primary domestic television rights holder, leveraging its "Sunday Night Football" production infrastructure to deliver a broadcast of the highest technical caliber.

The broadcast is anchored by NBC’s lead commentary team, ensuring that tactical nuances and sideline developments are communicated with professional precision. For the burgeoning segment of digital-first viewers, Peacock provides the primary domestic streaming solution, offering a simulcast of the network broadcast.The game can also be viewed on SlingTV, Fubo, and DirectTV.

Chicago Bears team news

The 2025 Chicago Bears season has been a transformative period in the franchise's 106-year history. Following a disappointing 5-12 finish in 2024, the organization underwent a total cultural and schematic overhaul. The transition began with the hiring of Ben Johnson as head coach in January 2025, bringing his innovative offensive philosophy from Detroit to a city starved for scoring consistency.

The defining characteristic of the 2025 Bears has been their inexplicable resilience in high-leverage situations. The team earned the moniker "Cardiac Bears" after recording seven victories in which they trailed in the final two minutes of regulation. This trait was most evident in their 11-6 regular-season run, where they clinched the NFC North title—their first in seven years—and secured the No. 2 seed in the conference.

Caleb Williams, the 2024 first-overall pick, has justified his draft status by orchestrating one of the most prolific sophomore seasons for a quarterback in NFL history. Williams threw for 3,942 yards and 27 touchdowns, breaking the franchise's single-season passing record previously held by Erik Kramer. His synergy with veteran receiver DJ Moore and rookie tight end Colston Loveland has created a multifaceted attack that finished sixth in total offense.

Los Angeles Rams team news

The Los Angeles Rams enter the 2026 Divisional Round as a veteran-laden powerhouse that has successfully navigated a difficult NFC West landscape to emerge as the league's most dangerous offensive unit. Finishing the regular season with a 12-5 record, the Rams secured the No. 5 seed but are widely regarded by analysts as a "No. 1 seed in disguise" due to their statistical dominance across both phases of the ball.

The Rams' success is fundamentally linked to the resurgence of Matthew Stafford. At age 37, Stafford produced a career-high 46 passing touchdowns while leading the league with 4,707 passing yards. His ability to distribute the ball to a receiving corps featuring Puka Nacua and the late-career renaissance of Davante Adams has made the Rams' passing attack nearly impossible to schematic against. Nacua led the NFL with 129 receptions, while Adams led the league with 14 receiving touchdowns.

On the defensive side, Sean McVay’s team has benefitted from a youthful pass rush that generates pressure through athleticism rather than complex blitzing. Edge Rushers who have Byron Young and Jared Verse who have 12 sacks and 7.5 sacks respectively anchored a unit that ranks fourth in the NFL in defensive DVOA.

