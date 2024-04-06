How to watch the Championship match between Cardiff and Hull, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two mid-table Championship sides lock horns as Cardiff City host Hull City in an intriguing Championship clash on Saturday.

Cardiff City shook off their streak of two consecutive defeats as they managed a crucial victory against Coventry City last weekend.

Hull City, on the other hand, are winless in their previous five games losing two games on the trot in the league including the 3-1 defeat against Leeds United last time out.

Cardiff vs Hull kick-off time

Date: April 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City will welcome Hull City to the Cardiff City Stadium on April 6, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT in the US.

How to watch Cardiff vs Hull online - TV channels & live streams

The Championship match between Cardiff and Hull will be available to watch on ESPN+ in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Cardiff team news

Cardiff City would be reluctant to start with the same eleven that featured against Coventry as Bulut may be against tinkering with a winning side.

Welsh veteran Aaron Ramsey might be dumped to a substitute appearance once again while the Bluebirds will also be bolstered by the return of Ramsey's counterpart Rubin Colwill.

Cardiff City predicted XI: Horvath; Ng, Phillips, Goutas, Collins; Bowler, Siopis, Ralls, Grant; Turnbull, Meite

Position Players Goalkeepers: Horvath, Alnwick Defenders: Phillips, Wilson-Esbrand, Collins, Goutas, McGuinness, Ng, Romeo Midfielders: Ramsey, Turnbull, Siopis, Grant, Colwill, Bowler, O'Dowda, Sawyers, Ralls, Wintle, Antwi Forwards: Diédhiou, Robinson, Meite, Etete, Tanner

Hull team news

Luton-loanee Ryan Giles hobbled off the pitch for Hull against Leeds alongside club captain Lewie Coyle as the pair remain doubtful for the encounter against Cardiff.

Jacob Greaves would be vying to return to the squad after serving his due suspension.

Hull City predicted XI: Allsop; Slater, Jones, Greaves, Jacob; Zaroury, Morton, Seri, Philogene; Carvalho, Tufan

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ingram, Allsop, Lo-Tutala, Robson Defenders: Greaves, Jones, McLoughlin, Vinagre, Furlong, Jacob, Christie, Coyle, Smith Midfielders: Morton, Seri, Woods, Slater, Docherty, Carvalho, Tufan, Traore, Vaughan Forwards: Sayyadmanesh, Sinik, Sharp, Lokilo, Philogene, Covil, Simms, Sandat, Sellars-Fleming, Aydinlik, Jarvis

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16 Dec 2023 Hull City 3-0 Cardiff City Championship 4 Feb 2023 Hull City 1-0 Cardiff City Championship 9 Nov 2022 Cardiff City 2-3 Hull City Championship 15 Apr 2022 Hull City 2-1 Cardiff City Championship 25 Nov 2021 Cardiff City 0-1 Hull City Championship

