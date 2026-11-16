How to watch Canada vs Guatemala with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

CONCACAF Nations League - Quarter Finals 16 Nov 2026 - 20:00 BMO Field

Canada host Guatemala at BMO Field in a CONCACAF Nations League fixture that carries real weight for both sides. Jesse Marsch's men will be looking to build on the momentum of their first-leg result, while Guatemala arrive needing a response.

Canada come into this match having already beaten Guatemala 3-2 in the first leg on November 14, giving them a platform to work from on home soil. Their recent form across all competitions has been mixed, but that victory demonstrated their attacking quality when it matters.

For Guatemala, coach Luis Fernando Tena faces a clear task: overturn a one-goal deficit against a side playing in front of their own supporters. Guatemala have shown they can score — their Nations League campaign included a 6-0 demolition of El Salvador — but conceding three in the first leg leaves little margin for error.

Canada's World Cup summer, which included a group-stage exit after a 3-0 defeat to Morocco, has given Marsch's squad experience at the highest level. The question is whether that experience translates into the composure needed to close out a two-legged tie.

BMO Field provides a familiar and supportive environment for the hosts. Canada have used home advantage well in recent windows, and the crowd will expect a performance to match the occasion.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Canada vs Guatemala live, including TV channel and live stream options, kick-off time, team news, and head-to-head history.

Team news & squads