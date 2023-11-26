How to watch the Women's Super League match between Bristol City and Man Utd, as well as kick-off time and team news

Bristol City Women host Manchester United Women in the Women's Super League with the both sides looking to shake off a draw and a defeat respectively.

Bristol City are currently seeded at the foot of the Women's Super League table with just one win to show from their opening seven games. Already trailing in Group D of the FA WSL Cup, Bristol City will have to make massive changes to recover from this early setback as they face a strong Manchester United side.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have had a topsy-turvy start to their campaign with three wins, three draws, and a loss putting them in the fourth position seven points adrift of the summit. Their last WSL clash with city rivals Manchester City ended in a shambolic defeat with the Sky Blues thrashing them 3-1 as they look to return to form against a depleted Bristol side.

Bristol City vs Man Utd kick-off time

Date: November 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 am ET Venue: Ashton Gate Stadium

Bristol City Women will face Manchester United Women at the Ashton Gate Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 7:30 am ET.

How to watch Bristol City vs Man Utd online - TV channels & live streams

The Women's Super League match will be available to watch on Paramount+ with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Bristol City team news

Olivia Clarke could get the nod in goal for the home side because of injuries to Kaylan Marckese and Fran Bentley. Satara Murray and Rachael Furness are the other two names ruled out because of knee and hamstring problems respectively.

Bristol City Women predicted XI: Clarke; Powell, Aspin, Connolly, Layzell, Napier; Harrison, Jones, Rodgers, Thestrup; Morgan

Position Players Goalkeepers: Clarke, Haland Defenders: Powell, Aspin, Connolly, Layzell, Napier, Struck, Mustaki, Ward Midfielders: Jones, Rodgers, Syme, Bull Forwards: Harrison , Thestrup, Morgan, Hayles, Woolley, Teisar

Man Utd team news

Manchester United remain without Emma Watson with the English midfielder recovering from anterior cruciate ligament. Gabby George joins Watson on the bench with a similar problem while Aoife Mannion is still recovering from her injury pushing her out for a more weeks.

Manchester United Women predicted XI: Earps; Riviere, Turner, Le Tissier, Blundell; Miyazawa, Zelem, Toone; Geyse, Galton, Parris



Position Players Goalkeepers: Earps, Tullis-Joyce, Middleton-Patel Defenders: Riviere, Turner, Le Tissier, Blundell, Evans Midfielders: Miyazawa, Zelem, Toone, Naalsund, Ladd Forwards: Geyse, Galton, Parris, Maalard, Garcia, Williams

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 2 May 2021 Bristol City 0-1 Man Utd Women's Super League 20 Dec 2020 Man Utd 6-1 Bristol City Women's Super League 5 Jan 2020 Man Utd 0-1 Bristol City Women's Super League

