Barcelona vs Osasuna: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Copa de Espana

How to watch the Super Cup match between Barcelona and Osasuna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

FC Barcelona and Osasuna will lock horns in an intriguing Supercopa de Espana clash in the Middle East as both teams look to book a place in the final of the competition.

Xavi's Barcelona defeated Barbastro 3-2 in the Copa del Rey Round of 32 in their previous game as Fermin Lopez, Raphinha, and Robert Lewandowski were all on the scoresheet for the Catalan heavyweights. The defending champions will look to win the semi-final and earn a ticket to the final.

Meanwhile, Osasuna have struggled in the La Liga this season as they are hovering around the equator of the Spanish league. They defeated Castellon in the Round of 32 of the Copa del Rey as Jose Arnaiz scored the winner in the 108th minute of the fixture.

Barcelona vs Osasuna kick-off time

Date: January 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT Venue: Al-Awwal Park

Barcelona will face Osasuna at the Al-Awwal Park with kick-off scheduled at 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am ET in the US.

How to watch Barcelona vs Osasuna online - TV channels & live streams

The Supercopa de Espana fixture between Barcelona and Osasuna will be available to watch on ESPN+, Fubo, and ESPN Deportes in the US. Viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

The Blaugrana could switch back to their strongest eleven during their trip to the Middle East. Marc Andre Ter Stegen and Marcos Alonso remain confined to the treatment room due to their injury issues. The trio of Pedri, Joao Cancelo, and Inigo Martinez have reportedly travelled for their clash against Osasuna but could miss the fixture.

Martinez suffered another injury just a few minutes after returning from his previous injury while Pedri and Cancelo are on the road to recovery despite being included in the squad.

Spanish prodigy Gavi remains sidelined due to his ACL injury while former Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan will return to Barca's engine room after recovering from his illness.

Barcelona predicted XI: Pena; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; Roberto, De Jong, Gundogan; Raphinha, Torres, Lewandowski.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pena, Astralaga, Kochen Defenders: Kounde, Christensen, Balde, Navarro, Cubarsi, Fort, Martinez, Cancelo Midfielders: Romeu, De Jong, Gundogan, Roberto, Fermin Lopez, Pau Prim, Pedri Forwards: Torres, Lewandowski, Raphina, Felix, Yamal, Roque

Osasuna team news

Osasuna would miss the services of forward Chimy Avila who picked up an injury during Osasuna's victory against Almeria.

The Gorritxoak Los Rojillos will have the duo of Unai Garcia and Johan Mojica back amongst the substitutes with the Osasuna pair healing from their respective knocks.

Osasuna predicted XI: Herrera; Areso, D. Garcia, Catena, Pena; Moncayola, Torro, Oroz; Arnaiz, Gomez, Budimir.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Herrera, Fernandez Defenders: D. Garcia, Catena, U. Garcia, Herrando, Mojico, Cruz, Vidal, Pena, Areso Midfielders: Torro, Munoz, Ibanez, Oroz, Gomez, Ru. Garcia, Barja Forwards: Budimir, Arnaiz, Ra. Garcia

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 4 Sept 2023 Osasuna 1-2 Barcelona La Liga 2 May 2023 Barcelona 1-0 Osasuna La Liga 9 Nov 2022 Osasuna 1-2 Barcelona La Liga 14 Mar 2022 Barcelona 4-0 Osasuna La Liga 12 Dec 2021 Osasuna 2-2 Barcelona La Liga

