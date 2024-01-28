Atletico Madrid vs Valencia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Atletico Madrid will aim to continue their sublime form as they host a high-flying Valencia side in a crucial La Liga match for both sides.
Atletico Madrid entered the semi-final of the Copa del Rey with a narrow 1-0 victory against Sevilla on the back of a goal from Dutch forward Memphis Depay. Simeone's men will now be vying to turn their cup form to the league as they host Valencia on Sunday.
Valencia, on the other hand, are on a winning streak of four games despite their early struggles in the season. They'll be looking to continue this scintillating form and derail Atletico's hopes of winning the match.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Atletico Madrid vs Valencia kick-off time
|Date:
|January 28, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT
|Venue:
|Civitas Metropolitano
Atletico Madrid will face Valencia at the Civitas Metropolitano on January 28, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT in the US.
How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Valencia online - TV channels & live streams
The La Liga fixture will be available to watch on ESPN+ in the US with live updates of the clash available on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Atletico Madrid team news
The two injury concerns for Los Rojiblancos are former Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta and French midfielder Thomas Lemar.
Simeone could stick with a similar eleven that featured against Sevilla with Marcos Llorente being the only change in the side while Memphis Depay could once again be on the bench, despite his winning goal against Sevilla, with Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann starting up front.
Atletico Madrid predicted XI: Oblak; Witsel, Gimenez, Hermoso; Molina, Llorente, Koke, De Paul, Lino; Morata, Griezmann.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Oblak, Grbic
|Defenders:
|Gimenez, Hermoso, Soyuncu, Savic, Witsel, Galan, Molina
|Midfielders:
|De Paul, Llorente, Barrios, Koke, Saul, Lino
|Forwards:
|Griezmann, Morata, Depay, Riquelme, Correa
Valencia team news
The visitors will be without the services of Sergi Canos who hobbled off the pitch against Athletic Club last week while Andre Almada is on the injury table because of a back issue.
The other absentees include Selim Amallah and Mouctar Diakhaby who are representing their respective nations at the CAF AFCON 2023.
Valencia predicted XI: Mamardashvili; Foulquier, Mosquera, Paulista, Gaya; F Perez, Guillamon, Pepelu, Guerra; Duro, D Lopez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Mamardashvili, Domenech, Rivero
|Defenders:
|Diakhaby, Ozkacar, Paulista, Mosquera, Vazquez, Correia, Foulquier
|Midfielders:
|Guillamon, Pepelu, Guerra, Amallah, Gonzalbez, Perez, Canos
|Forwards:
|Duro, Yaremchuk, Mari, Lopez
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|16 Sept 2023
|Valencia 3-0 Atletico Madrid
|La Liga
|19 Mar 2023
|Atletico Madrid 3-0 Valencia
|La Liga
|30 Aug 2022
|Valencia 0-1 Atletico Madrid
|La Liga
|23 Jan 2022
|Atletico Madrid 3-2 Valencia
|La Liga
|7 Nov 2021
|Valencia 3-3 Atletico Madrid
|La Liga