Atletico Madrid vs Valencia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the LaLiga match between Atletico Madrid and Valencia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid will aim to continue their sublime form as they host a high-flying Valencia side in a crucial La Liga match for both sides.

Atletico Madrid entered the semi-final of the Copa del Rey with a narrow 1-0 victory against Sevilla on the back of a goal from Dutch forward Memphis Depay. Simeone's men will now be vying to turn their cup form to the league as they host Valencia on Sunday.

Valencia, on the other hand, are on a winning streak of four games despite their early struggles in the season. They'll be looking to continue this scintillating form and derail Atletico's hopes of winning the match.

Atletico Madrid vs Valencia kick-off time

Date: January 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT Venue: Civitas Metropolitano

Atletico Madrid will face Valencia at the Civitas Metropolitano on January 28, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Valencia online - TV channels & live streams

The La Liga fixture will be available to watch on ESPN+ in the US with live updates of the clash available on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid team news

The two injury concerns for Los Rojiblancos are former Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta and French midfielder Thomas Lemar.

Simeone could stick with a similar eleven that featured against Sevilla with Marcos Llorente being the only change in the side while Memphis Depay could once again be on the bench, despite his winning goal against Sevilla, with Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann starting up front.

Atletico Madrid predicted XI: Oblak; Witsel, Gimenez, Hermoso; Molina, Llorente, Koke, De Paul, Lino; Morata, Griezmann.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Grbic Defenders: Gimenez, Hermoso, Soyuncu, Savic, Witsel, Galan, Molina Midfielders: De Paul, Llorente, Barrios, Koke, Saul, Lino Forwards: Griezmann, Morata, Depay, Riquelme, Correa

Valencia team news

The visitors will be without the services of Sergi Canos who hobbled off the pitch against Athletic Club last week while Andre Almada is on the injury table because of a back issue.

The other absentees include Selim Amallah and Mouctar Diakhaby who are representing their respective nations at the CAF AFCON 2023.

Valencia predicted XI: Mamardashvili; Foulquier, Mosquera, Paulista, Gaya; F Perez, Guillamon, Pepelu, Guerra; Duro, D Lopez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mamardashvili, Domenech, Rivero Defenders: Diakhaby, Ozkacar, Paulista, Mosquera, Vazquez, Correia, Foulquier Midfielders: Guillamon, Pepelu, Guerra, Amallah, Gonzalbez, Perez, Canos Forwards: Duro, Yaremchuk, Mari, Lopez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16 Sept 2023 Valencia 3-0 Atletico Madrid La Liga 19 Mar 2023 Atletico Madrid 3-0 Valencia La Liga 30 Aug 2022 Valencia 0-1 Atletico Madrid La Liga 23 Jan 2022 Atletico Madrid 3-2 Valencia La Liga 7 Nov 2021 Valencia 3-3 Atletico Madrid La Liga

