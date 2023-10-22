This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Aston Villa vs West Ham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 2023-24Getty
Aston VillaWest Ham UnitedPremier LeagueAston Villa vs West Ham United

How to watch the Premier League match between Aston Villa and West Ham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Both Aston Villa and West Ham will be aiming to break into the top-four in the Premier League standings when the two sides clash at Villa Park on Sunday.

Another common factor is that both teams drew their last respective league outing, with Unai Emery's men locked in a 1-1 result with Wolves, while David Moyes' side played out an exciting four-goal draw with Newcastle United.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Aston Villa vs West Ham kick-off time & stadium

Date:October 22, 2023
Kick-off time:11:30 am EDT
Venue:Villa Park

The Premier League match between Aston Villa and West Ham United will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham, London.

It will kick off at 11:30 am EDT on October 22 in the United States (US).

How to watch Aston Villa vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams

Live on GOAL

GOAL

Live updates

The game will not be televised in the United States, but fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa team news

Nicolo Zaniolo seems to be available despite being linked to the Italian football betting scandal that is making the rounds, while the likes of Emiliano Buendia, Tyrone Mings, Jacob Ramsey and Alex Moreno remain sidelined through injuries.

It would remain up to Emery whether or not the South American contingent consisting of Emiliano Martinez, Jhon Duran and Leon Bailey returning from the international break will feature on Saturday.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Cash, Kamara, Luiz, McGinn; Diaby, Watkins.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Martinez, Olsen
Defenders:Torres, Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Hause, Digne, Cash, Chambers
Midfielders:Kamara, Dendoncker, Luiz, McGinn, Tielemans, Iroegbunam, Zaniolo, Bailey, Diaby, Traore
Forwards:Watkins, Duran

West Ham team news

Moyes has a few concerns as the trio of Lukasz Fabianski, Ben Johnson and Aaron Cresswell are doubts ahead of the trip to Villa Park.

Meanwhile, the freshness of Mexico's Edson Alvarez and Jamaica's Michail Antonio will have to be taken into consideration following their long travels.

Mohammed Kudus will offer competition to Lucas Paqueta for a spot in attack.

West Ham possible XI: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez; Bowen, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta; Antonio.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Areola, Fabianski, Anang
Defenders:Aguerd, Zouma, Kehrer, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Palmieri, Cresswell, Johnson, Coufal
Midfielders:Alvarez, Soucek, Coventry, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Fornals, Cornet, Downes, Kudus
Forwards:Ings, Antonio, Mubama, Benrahma, Bowen

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
Mar 12, 2023West Ham United 1-1 Aston VillaPremier League
Aug 28, 2022Aston Villa 0-1 West Ham UnitedPremier League
Mar 13, 2022West Ham United 2-1 Aston VillaPremier League
Oct 31, 2021Aston Villa 1-4 West Ham UnitedPremier League
Feb 3, 2021Aston Villa 1-3 West Ham UnitedPremier League

Useful links

Premier League News

Aston Villa team page

West Ham United team page

Soccer on TV in the US