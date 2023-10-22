Aston Villa vs West Ham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Both Aston Villa and West Ham will be aiming to break into the top-four in the Premier League standings when the two sides clash at Villa Park on Sunday.
Another common factor is that both teams drew their last respective league outing, with Unai Emery's men locked in a 1-1 result with Wolves, while David Moyes' side played out an exciting four-goal draw with Newcastle United.
Aston Villa vs West Ham kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 22, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|11:30 am EDT
|Venue:
|Villa Park
The Premier League match between Aston Villa and West Ham United will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham, London.
It will kick off at 11:30 am EDT on October 22 in the United States (US).
How to watch Aston Villa vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams
The game will not be televised in the United States, but fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Aston Villa team news
Nicolo Zaniolo seems to be available despite being linked to the Italian football betting scandal that is making the rounds, while the likes of Emiliano Buendia, Tyrone Mings, Jacob Ramsey and Alex Moreno remain sidelined through injuries.
It would remain up to Emery whether or not the South American contingent consisting of Emiliano Martinez, Jhon Duran and Leon Bailey returning from the international break will feature on Saturday.
Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Cash, Kamara, Luiz, McGinn; Diaby, Watkins.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Martinez, Olsen
|Defenders:
|Torres, Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Hause, Digne, Cash, Chambers
|Midfielders:
|Kamara, Dendoncker, Luiz, McGinn, Tielemans, Iroegbunam, Zaniolo, Bailey, Diaby, Traore
|Forwards:
|Watkins, Duran
West Ham team news
Moyes has a few concerns as the trio of Lukasz Fabianski, Ben Johnson and Aaron Cresswell are doubts ahead of the trip to Villa Park.
Meanwhile, the freshness of Mexico's Edson Alvarez and Jamaica's Michail Antonio will have to be taken into consideration following their long travels.
Mohammed Kudus will offer competition to Lucas Paqueta for a spot in attack.
West Ham possible XI: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez; Bowen, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta; Antonio.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Areola, Fabianski, Anang
|Defenders:
|Aguerd, Zouma, Kehrer, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Palmieri, Cresswell, Johnson, Coufal
|Midfielders:
|Alvarez, Soucek, Coventry, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Fornals, Cornet, Downes, Kudus
|Forwards:
|Ings, Antonio, Mubama, Benrahma, Bowen
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|Mar 12, 2023
|West Ham United 1-1 Aston Villa
|Premier League
|Aug 28, 2022
|Aston Villa 0-1 West Ham United
|Premier League
|Mar 13, 2022
|West Ham United 2-1 Aston Villa
|Premier League
|Oct 31, 2021
|Aston Villa 1-4 West Ham United
|Premier League
|Feb 3, 2021
|Aston Villa 1-3 West Ham United
|Premier League