Aston Villa vs Newcastle United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A high-flying Aston Villa hosts a stumbling Newcastle United in a scintillating Premier League encounter.

Aston Villa were held to a toothless draw against Everton in their previous match in the league but the side are still in the Top-4 of the Premier League as they look to continue their domestic domination.

Newcastle United were handed their fourth loss on the trot in the league as the Magpies lost to some individual brilliance from Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne.

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United kick-off time

Date: January 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:15 pm ET Venue: Villa Park

Aston Villa will welcome Newcastle United to the illustrious Villa Park on January 30, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 3:15 pm ET in the US.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Newcastle United online - TV channels & live streams

The Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Newcastle United will be available to watch on Fubo, Sling TV, UNIVERSO and USA in the US. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa team news

Former Villarreal defender Pau Torres is out of contention due to an ankle issue while Jacob Ramsey is nursing a thigh problem. Tyrone Mings and Emi Buendia are also out of the matchday squad due to their respective injuries while Bertrand Traore is yet to return from the CAF AFCON 2023.

Ollie Watkins has nine goals and eight assists in the league as he'll be vying to continue his purple patch in front of goal and hand more misery to Newcastle United.

Aston Villa predicted XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Moreno; Bailey, Luiz, Kamara, McGinn; Diaby, Watkins

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen Defenders: Torres, Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Hause, Moreno, Cash, Chambers Midfielders: Kamara, Dendoncker, Luiz, Ramsey, McGinn, Tielemans, Iroegbunam, Zaniolo, Bailey, Diaby Forwards: Watkins, Duran

Newcastle United team news

The Magpies would be without the services of Joelinton, Sandro Tonali, Nick Pope, Elliot Anderson, and Joe Willock with all of them sidelined for a long time.

Former Villa player Matt Targett is also confined to the treatment room as he's unfit to face his former employees while defender Kieran Trippier needs to shake off a minor groin issue.

Newcastle United predicted XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley; Murphy, Isak, Gordon



Position Players Goalkeepers: Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie Defenders: Botman, Schar, Lascelles, Dummett, Hall, Burn, Livramento, Krafth Midfielders: Guimaraes, Joelinton, Longstaff, Miley, Ritchie, Almiron Forwards: Gordon, Isak

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12 Aug 2023 Newcastle United 5-1 Aston Villa Premier League 24 July 2023 Newcastle United 3-3 Aston Villa Club Friendlies 15 Apr 2023 Aston Villa 3-0 Newcastle United Premier League 29 Oct 2022 Newcastle United 4-0 Aston Villa Premier League 13 Feb 2022 Newcastle United 1-0 Aston Villa Premier League

