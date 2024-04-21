Arsenal Women vs Leicester Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the WSL match between Arsenal Women and Leicester City WFC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A high-flying Arsenal Women side will welcome a struggling Leicester City WFC at Meadow Park in an intriguing WSL clash.

Arsenal Women are six points off Manchester City Women with the latter seeded at the pinnacle of the WSL standings. The English heavyweights have four wins in the previous five as they aim to continue this winning momentum in front of their faithful.

Leicester City WFC have had a contrasting set of results as compared to the Gunners with the Foxes losing thrice in their previous four clashes. The visitors have never beaten Arsenal in their history as they look to stitch themselves a fairytale on Sunday.

Arsenal Women vs Leicester City WFC kick-off time

Date: April 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:00 am ET / 6:00 am PT Venue: Meadow Park

How to watch Arsenal Women vs Leicester City WFC online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Arsenal Women and Leicester City Women will be available to watch on Paramount+ in the US.

Viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Arsenal Women team news

The injury-absentees for Arsenal include all of Viviane Miedema, Teyah Goldie, Lia Walti, Lina Hurtig, Amanda, and Frida Maanum.

English forward Alessio Russo will feature at the tip of the Gunner's attack having scored eight goals and bagged four assists in her 18 outings in the WSL this season.

The striker will shoulder the goal-scoring responsibility alongside experienced campaigner Beth Mead and Swedish international Stina Blackstenius who have scored six and five goals respectively in the WSL.

Arsenal Women predicted XI: Zinsberger; Fox, Williamson, Wubben-Moy, McCabe; Pelova, Little; Mead, Blackstenius, Lacasse, Russo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Zinsberger, D'Angelo, Williams Defenders: Wubben-Moy, Beattie, Catley, McCabe, Maritz, Codina, Ilestedt Midfielders: Little, Maanum, Walti, Pelova, Kuhl, Cooney-Cross Forwards: Mead, Miedema, Hurtig, Foord, Queiroz, Russo, Lacasse, Blackstenius

Leicester City WFC team news

German shot-stopper Janina Leitzig will miss the clash for the Foxes with Lize Kop tipped to deputise between the sticks for the visitors.

Shannon O’Brien, Hannah Cain, and Courtney Nevin will also be sidelined from the encounter against Arsenal due to their injury issues.

Jutta Rantala has six goals to her name in the WSL as she'll partner up German forward Lena Petermann in attack with the latter thundering five goals this term.

Leicester City WFC predicted XI: Kop; Bott, Green, Howard, Cayman; Takarada; Rantala, Tierney, Momiki, Rose; Petermann.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kop Defenders: Bott, Howard, Ale, Green, Thibaud Midfielders: Tierney, Palmer, Whelan, Cayman, Takarada, Pelgander Forwards: Rose, Rantala, Petermann, Siemsen, Goodwin, Momiki, Baker

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 13 Nov 2023 Leicester City WFC 2-6 Arsenal Women WSL 6 May 2023 Arsenal Women 1-0 Leicester City WFC WSL 6 Nov 2022 Leicester City WFC 0-4 Arsenal Women WSL 3 Apr 2022 Leicester City WFC 0-5 Arsenal Women WSL 13 Dec 2021 Arsenal Women 4-0 Leicester City WFC WSL

