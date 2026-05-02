Premier League - Premier League Emirates Stadium

Today's game between Arsenal and Fulham will kick-off at May 2, 2026, 12:30 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Arsenal vs Fulham in the United States are listed below. English-language viewers can watch live on NBC or stream the match through Peacock. DirecTV Stream and Sling TV also carry the broadcast for those seeking flexible streaming packages. Spanish-language coverage is available on Telemundo and UNIVERSO.

Arsenal host Fulham at the Emirates Stadium in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight at the top of the table. The Gunners sit first in the standings, and with the title race entering its final stretch, Mikel Arteta's side will be desperate to protect that position.

Arsenal returned to the summit last weekend with a 1-0 win over Newcastle United, a result Arteta described as "game one" of the run-in. Four more league finals remain, and the pressure to deliver domestically has never been greater.

That win came against the backdrop of a Champions League semi-final against Atletico Madrid, a two-legged tie that demands equal attention this week. Arteta must manage his squad carefully across both fronts as the season reaches its most demanding phase.

Fulham arrive in north London sitting tenth in the Premier League, but they are no soft touch. Marco Silva's side beat Aston Villa 1-0 last weekend and have lost just one of their last five league games, showing the kind of defensive resilience that can trouble any team.

The visitors have kept back-to-back clean sheets in the league and arrive with momentum behind them. Their record on the road this season makes them a dangerous proposition, even at the Emirates.

Arsenal's injury list adds further complication. With several players unavailable and a European tie looming, Arteta faces genuine selection dilemmas ahead of kick-off.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal vs Fulham live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Arsenal vs Fulham with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Arsenal head into this match without Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori, and Mikel Merino through injury. Arteta names no suspended players, and the club has not confirmed a projected starting XI at this stage. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Fulham are without Alex Iwobi, Ryan Sessegnon, Kevin, and Kemy Tete through injury. Silva also has no suspended players to contend with, and no probable lineup has been confirmed. The situation will be updated as more information becomes available ahead of the match.

Form

Arsenal's last five matches produced two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Premier League victory over Newcastle United on April 25. They also beat Sporting CP 1-0 away in the Champions League on April 7, though the home leg a week later ended goalless. The two defeats in that run came against Manchester City, 2-1, and at Bournemouth, also 2-1. Arsenal scored four goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.

Fulham's last five league outings returned two wins, two draws, and one defeat. They beat Aston Villa 1-0 on April 25 and earlier defeated Burnley 3-1 on March 21. The draws came against Brentford, 0-0, and Nottingham Forest, 0-0, while their only loss in the run was a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool. Fulham scored four goals and conceded three across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides took place on October 18, 2025, when Fulham hosted Arsenal in the Premier League and lost 1-0. Before that, Arsenal beat Fulham 2-1 at the Emirates in April 2025. Across the last five Premier League meetings, Arsenal have three wins to Fulham's two, with one draw, including a 2-2 draw at the Emirates in August 2023 and a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage in December 2024.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Arsenal sit first while Fulham are placed tenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Arsenal vs Fulham today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: