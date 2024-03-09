Aberdeen vs Kilmarnock: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Scottish Cup quarter-final

How to watch the FA Cup match between Aberdeen and Kilmarnock, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two sides with contrasting results square off at the Pittodrie Stadium as a high-flying Kilmarnock face a struggling Aberdeen in the Scottish FA Cup quarter-finals.

Aberdeen have struggled heavily in the Scottish Premiership as they are hovering in the bottom half of the table. The side would be hoping to earn confidence from their victory against Bonnyrigg Rose in the previous round.

Kilmarnock, on the other hand, defeated Cove Rangers in the fifth round scoring two scintillating goals without reply. With the Killies on a streak of three consecutive victories against Aberdeen, the visitors would be hoping to extend this record once again.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Aberdeen vs Kilmarnock kick-off time

Date: March 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:15 am ET Venue: Pittodrie Stadium

Aberdeen will welcome Kilmarnock to the Pittodrie Stadium on March 9, 2024, with kick-off at 7:15 am EST in the US.

How to watch Aberdeen vs Kilmarnock online - TV channels & live streams

The encounter between Aberdeen and Kilmarnock will not be available in the US. However, live updates will be available on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Aberdeen team news

The home side have just one injury concern with Slobodan Rubezic missing because of a knee injury. The side are without a victory in their previous five games and they would be hoping to get some hope from Bojan Miovski as the forward has thundered 13 goals and two assists in the Premiership.

Aberdeen predicted XI: Roos; Devlin, Gartenmann, Jensen, MacKenzie; Barron, Shinnie, Polvara, Phillips, McGrath; Miovski

Position Players Goalkeepers: Roos, Doohan, Ritchie Defenders: Williams, Gartenmann, Jensen, MacDonald, Milne, MacKenzie, McGarry, Devlin, Dadia Midfielders: Clarkson, Shinnie, Polvara, Barron, Hayes, McGrath, Duncan Forwards: Miovski, Gueye, Sokler, Besuijen, Morris

Kilmarnock team news

Scottish midfielder Kyle Magennis is a long-term absentee for the visitors as he's picked up a hamstring injury and he'll be joined by another midfielder as Brad Lyons will not feature in the engine room owing to a knee injury.

Marley Watkins netted his sixth goal of the Scottish Premiership in the stalemate against Dundee and the Welsh winger would want to add to his tally on Saturday.

Kilmarnock predicted XI: Dennis; Wright, Mayo, Deas, Ndaba; Armstrong, Polworth, Donnelly, Kennedy; Watkins, Vassell

Position Players Goalkeepers: O'Hara, Dennis, Glavin Defenders: Ndaba, Mayo, Findlay, Wright, Davies, Deas, Sanders Midfielders: Armstrong, Kennedy, Mackay-Steven, Magennis, Lyons, Donnelly, Watson, McKenzie, Murray, Polworth, Quigg Forwards: Vassell, Dallas, Watkins, Cameron, Warnock, Brown

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 24 Feb 2024 Kilmarnock 2-0 Aberdeen Scottish Premiership 7 Dec 2023 Aberdeen 0-1 Kilmarnock Scottish Premiership 29 Oct 2023 Kilmarnock 2-0 Aberdeen Scottish Premiership 8 Apr 2023 Aberdeen 0-2 Kilmarnock Scottish Premiership 29 Dec 2022 Kilmarnock 2-1 Aberdeen Scottish Premiership

Useful links