This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
American Heroes Channel logoAHC
Mike Williams

Where to watch American Heroes Channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

Everything you need to know about where to live stream the American Heroes Channel, which is the best provider, what it'll cost and what subscription deals are on offer.

What is American Heroes Channel (AHC)?

The American Heroes Channel (AHC) is a dedicated TV streaming channel owned by Warner Bros. Discovery that features a selection of war stories, military heroes, warfare, as well as programming about other historic and heroic people. Known previously as the Military Channel, AHC also broadcasts interviews in conjunction with historical events.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can only access AHC through DirecTV as part of its Ultimate or Premier plan. 

You cannot access AHC in addition through Fubo, Sling TV or YouTube TV plans.

Watch AHC with a DirecTV subscription
Find the best deals

How much does it cost?

AHC is only available through two top tier plans with DirecTV. They are as follows.

ProviderFirst monthMonthly cost
DirecTV Ultimate$84.99$124.99
DirecTV Premier$124.99$169.99

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming AHC content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best streaming VPNs for watching sports

Stream AHC anywhere with Nord VPN
Sign up now

Frequently asked questions

Yes, Sling TV subscriptions are rolling monthly contracts. You can cancel at the end of a billing cycle and start a new one or sign up for the combined Orange & Blue subscription to get the most out of the service.

DIRECTV monthly charges vary, depending on the package you select. The price range is between $79.99 and $154.99, for either the Entertainment, Choice, Ultimate or Premier package. Additonal add-ons are available for extra monthly costs.

In summary, Orange is the most stripped down, with less channels. Sling Blue has more channels, including FOX networks and local NBC and ABC channels if they’re available.

The two subscriptions can be combined with the more expensive package Sling Orange & Blue, which gets you all the channels and features of each subscription for $65.99 per month.

You can get in touch with DIRECTV's customer service on 800-531-5000.

Yes, you can access Sling TV through an Amazon Fire Stick simply by downloading the app to the stick and logging in.

No, DIRECTV does not include Netflix as standard, but can be added onto any package for an additional cost.

Yes, Sling TV is available on a monthly subscription plan, and are billed at the beginning of your 30-day month.

DIRECTV's bundles are in the higher price bracket when it comes to TV providers but it does offer a lot of channels and benefits to justify its price tag.