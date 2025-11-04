Where to watch American Heroes Channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is American Heroes Channel (AHC)?

The American Heroes Channel (AHC) is a dedicated TV streaming channel owned by Warner Bros. Discovery that features a selection of war stories, military heroes, warfare, as well as programming about other historic and heroic people. Known previously as the Military Channel, AHC also broadcasts interviews in conjunction with historical events.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can only access AHC through DirecTV as part of its Ultimate or Premier plan.

You cannot access AHC in addition through Fubo, Sling TV or YouTube TV plans.

How much does it cost?

AHC is only available through two top tier plans with DirecTV. They are as follows.

Provider First month Monthly cost DirecTV Ultimate $84.99 $124.99 DirecTV Premier $124.99 $169.99

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming AHC content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best streaming VPNs for watching sports