Lionel Messi & Antonela Roccuzzo enjoy 'magical night' seeing Coldplay as PSG star skips awards ceremony for sell-out concert

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo has posted about the pair's 'magical night' at a Coldplay concert.

Messi skips PSG awards for Coldplay gig

His wife posts about 'magical night'

Argentina star set to leave French champions

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi was spotted attending the gig in Barcelona the day after clinching his second Ligue 1 winner's medal with Paris Saint-Germain, missing the UNFP ceremony in the process. The Argentina legend and his wife then posed for a picture with lead singer Chris Martin and the rest of the band.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi has been widely tipped to rejoin Barcelona this summer, with the 35-year-old certain to bid farewell to PSG as his contract is up in June. It therefore seems significant that he attended the concert in the Catalan city, although the Blaugrana's financial situation could make a transfer difficult this summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The playmaking genius has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, as well as a nostalgic return to Barca, so it remains to be seen who wins the race for his signature.