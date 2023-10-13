Limited edition football shirt launched to support people of black and Caribbean heritage facing mental health challenges in the UK

Grassroots sports advocates, On One Sports Management, has collaborated with award-winning charity, The Empowerment Group, to launch a limited edition football shirt. The partnership aims to help raise awareness of people of black and Caribbean heritage aged 18 and over in the UK facing mental health challenges.

The jersey features a map of London which represent the areas in which the founder of On One Sports Management, Wayne Phillips, transcends his passion for football to the grassroots community through his coaching and advisory service. Further details include On One Sports management's core value which is to 'Develop, Thrive and Enjoy' and the logo of charity, The Empowerment Group, placed on the sleeves.

Only 50 shirts have been produced, with each individually numbered, wrapped and boxed. They are available to purchase via On One Sports Management store.

Article continues below