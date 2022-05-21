Lille vs Rennes: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

The Ligue 1 season draws to a close this week. Lille and Rennes will meet on Saturday in a match that Rennes needs to win to ensure it qualifies for European competition.

Watch Lille vs Rennes on fuboTV (try for free)

These teams last met in December, with Lille pulling off a 2-1 victory, with goals from Xeka and Renato Sanches.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Lille vs Rennes Date May 21, 2022 Times 3pm ET, 12pm PT Stream fubo TV (try for free)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Ligue 1 matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream beIN SPORTS 5 fubo TV (try for free)

Team news & rosters

Position Lille roster Goalkeepers Grbic, Jakubech, Jardim, Raux Defenders Celik, Djalo, Botman, Gudmundsson, Fonte, Pied, Bradaric Midfielders Xeka, Ben Arfa, Sanches, Gomes, Andre, Onana Forwards Bamba, David, Yilmaz, Lihadji, Weah, Zhegrova

Lille won’t be qualifying for European play, but it can play spoiler, just as it did in its last game when it took down Nice.

Jonathan David scored twice in the 3-1 win over Nice, with Timothy Weah adding another goal in stoppage time. That win knocked Nice out of the top five of Ligue 1. Can the Mastiffs make it two matches in a row of upsetting a top team and threatening their shot at UEFA play?

David’s 15 goals lead the team this season.

Predicted Lille starting XI: Gudmundsson, Djaló, Fonte, Celik, Weah, Gomes, Onana, Zhegrova, Yilmaz, David; Leonardo

Position Rennes roster Goalkeepers Salin, Gomis, Bonet, Alemdar, Damergy Defenders Truffert, Bade, Aguerd, Assignon, Omari, Meling, Traore, Belocian Midfielders Santamaria, Sulemana, Bourigeaud, Diouf, Tait, Majer, Ugochukwu, Martin, Doue Forwards Terrier, Guirassy, Doku, Tchaouna, Laborde, Tel

Rennes finds itself in a tough spot heading into the final matchday. The team is coming off of a 2-0 win over Marseille in its last game, with Benjamin Bourigeaud and Lovro Majer each scoring. That was a must-win for Rennes.

What that victory set up is this: Rennes is now fourth in Ligue 1 standings, which would qualify it for the Europa League. But with Strasbourg and Nice both in a position to surpass it if they both win and Rennes loses, Rennes has to get a point in this match to guarantee a spot in European play.

The team could also move into the Champions League with a win plus a Marseille loss.

Predicted Rennes starting XI: Traore, Omari, Aguerd, Truffert, Majer, Santamaria, Tait, Bourigeaud, Laborde, Terrier; Gomis

Last five results

Lille results Rennes results Nice 1-3 Lille (May 14) Rennes 2-0 Marseille (May 14) Lille 1-2 Monaco (May 6) Nantes 2-1 Rennes (May 11) Troyes 3-0 Lille (May 1) Rennes 2-0 ASSE (Apr 30) Lille 1-0 Strasbourg (Apr 24) Rennes 5-0 Lorient (Apr 24) Reims 2-0 Lille (Apr 20) Strasbourg 2-1 Rennes (Apr 20)

Head-to-head