Lille vs Monaco: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Lille and AS Monaco will meet on Friday in a Ligue 1 contest. Monaco sits fourth in the league table while Lille is in 10th place.

These sides last met in November, with the two sides playing to a 2-2 draw. Jonathan David scored two early goals for Lille, but Krépin Diatta and Wissam Ben Yedder managed to equalize the match for Monaco.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Lille vs AS Monaco Date May 6, 2022 Times 3pm ET, 12pm PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Lille roster Goalkeepers Grbic, Jakubech, Jardim, Raux Defenders Celik, Djalo, Botman, Gudmundsson, Fonte, Pied, Bradaric Midfielders Xeka, Ben Arfa, Sanches, Gomes, Andre, Onana Forwards Bamba, David, Yilmaz, Lihadji, Weah, Zhegrova

Lille will be down two players for this match, as Renato Sanches and Burak Yilmaz were both hit with red cards in the second half of Sunday’s 3-0 loss to Troyes.

That loss was the third in the last four matches for the Mastiffs, who have fallen out of contention for one of the spots in next season’s UEFA competition.

Jonathan David leads the team in goals this season with 13. Luck hasn’t been on the side of Lille, as the team has a minus-one goal differential despite an xGD of plus-10.1. But despite the recent struggles, there’s still a chance to end this Ligue 1 campaign on a high note.

Predicted Lille starting XI: Gudmundsson, Botman, Fonte, Celik, Weah, Onana, André, Zhegrova, Gomes, David; Leonardo.

Position Monaco roster Goalkeepers Majecki, Nubel, Mannone Defenders Vanderson, Maripan, Ribeiro, Badiashile, Disasi, Henrique, Sidibe, Aguilar, Matsima Midfielders Fabregas, Martins, Matazo, Diop, Tchouameni, Golovin, Lucas, Fofana, Lemarechal, Akliouche Forwards Boadu, Ben Yedder, Jakobs, Diatta, Volland, Ayiah

Monaco is currently fourth in Ligue 1, which would qualify it for the next Europa League. It’s made a nice run up the standings, winning seven matches in a row following a 2-0 win over Angers on Sunday. That’s helped turn around a season that was heading for disappointment.

And this might not be the end. If Monaco can miraculously win out, there are nine more points available for the team. It’s currently just three back of second place Marseille, an important spot because it would send the team directly to the Champions League group stage, where it would join PSG, which has already clinched the Ligue 1 title.

Ben Yedder leads Monaco with 21 points this season. The team has a goal differential of plus-22, the third-best mark in the league.

Predicted Monaco starting XI: Aguilar, Maripán, Badiashile, Henrique, Fofane, Matazo, Diop, Volland, Golovin, Ben Yedder; Nubel

Last five results

Lille results Monaco results Troyes 3-0 Lille (May 1) Monaco 2-0 Angers (May 1) Lille 1-0 Strasbourg (Apr 24) ASSE 1-4 Monaco (Apr 23) Reims 2-1 Lille (Apr 20) Monaco 1-0 Nice (Apr 20) Lille 1-2 Lens (Apr 16) Rennes 2-3 Monaco (Apr 15) Angers 1-1 Lille (Apr 10) Monaco 2-1 Troyes (Apr 10)

Head-to-head