Which player will end up winning the Ligue 1 Golden Boot this season?

Although Ligue 1 is generally dominated by Paris Saint-Germain, there has been the occasional surprise where players from other teams pulled off the unimaginable.

That was not the case in 2021-22, though, as Kylian Mbappe saw off Wissam Ben Yedder, Martin Terrier and Moussa Dembele to win the Ligue 1 Golden Boot.

Mbappe is among the favourites to win the coveted individual trophy once more this term, but he faces plenty of competition.

There's PSG team-mates Lionel Messi and Neymar who have been scoring at will throughout their careers, there's the aforementioned Ben Yedder and the likes of Jonathan David a Lille and Alexandre Lacazette at Lyon are proven goal scorers, too.

Getty

And that's not even taken into account surprise packages like Florian Sotoca, Folarin Balgun and Terem Mofi!

GOAL brings you a rundown of the leading goal scorers in Ligue 1 across the 2022-23 season.

Ligue 1 top scorers 2022-23

Pos Player Club Goals 1 Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain 8 =1 Neymar Paris Saint-Germain 8 =3 Jonathan David Lille 6 =3 Florian Sotoca Lens 6 =3 Folarin Balogun Reims 6 =3 Terem Moffi Lorient 6 =7 Lionel Messi Paris Saint-Germain 5 =7 Mama Balde Troyes 5 =7 Elye Wahi Montpeiller 5 =7 Tete Lyon 5

Who finished as the Ligue 1 top scorer last season?

Kylian Mbappe is one of the star names in Ligue 1. He has finished as top scorer of Ligue 1 in the last four seasons, from 2018-19 to 2021-22.

Mbappe scored a whopping 28 goals in 35 league appearances last season, helping Les Parisiens to win the league.