How to watch today's Tampa Bay Lightning vs Dallas Stars NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Anthony Cirelli and Jason Robertson are set to headline the matchup on Thursday as the Tampa Bay Lightning and Dallas Stars square off at Benchmark International Arena.

Tampa Bay enters the contest at 4-4-2 after taking down the Nashville Predators 5-2 in their most recent outing. The Lightning saw their advantage trimmed to one early in the third, but a pair of late empty-netters sealed the deal and secured the victory.

Meanwhile, Dallas sits at 6-3-1 on the season following a hard-fought 1-0 win over the Washington Capitals. The Stars struck just 43 seconds into the second period and rode that early goal all the way to a shutout triumph.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs Dallas Stars NHL game, plus plenty more.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Dallas Stars: Date and puck-drop time

The Lightning will take on the Stars in an exciting NHL game on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Date Thursday, October 30, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Benchmark International Arena Location Tampa, Florida

How to watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs Dallas Stars on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Dallas Stars team news

Tampa Bay Lightning team news

Tampa Bay, meanwhile, is still searching for more consistency but has shown signs of turning the corner. Nikita Kucherov continues to drive the attack, posting 10 points on four goals and six assists, while Victor Hedman has been a playmaking force from the blue line with eight helpers. Anthony Cirelli has added an extra spark with five goals, two of them coming via the man advantage. Andrei Vasilevskiy’s form has improved, as reflected in his .893 save percentage, and his recent stability has helped the Lightning hold steady at home. The penalty kill remains a strength at 88.2 percent, compensating for a sluggish 14.3 percent power-play conversion rate.

Dallas Stars team news

Dallas has leaned heavily on Mikko Rantanen to set the tone offensively, as the winger paces the team with 12 points, four goals and eight assists. Wyatt Johnston has been another bright spot, lighting the lamp six times this season, including three on the power play. The Stars are averaging 2.8 goals per contest while giving up 3.0, but their power play has been among the league’s sharpest, converting at a 31.4 percent clip. Between the pipes, Jake Oettinger has remained steady with a 2.61 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. With a 3-1-0 mark away from home, Dallas continues to find its rhythm, with each of its last three wins coming by a single goal.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Dallas Stars head-to-head record