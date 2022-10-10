Liga MX Liguilla: Schedule, format and qualified teams

GOAL takes a look at who will compete to be the best of Liga MX

Liga MX's Liguilla is underway with eight teams remaining to vie for this season's prize.

For the fifth consecutive season, a qualifying play-in round was held called the reclassification, or repechaje, which expanded the number of playoff spots to 12.

Due to the World Cup, the Apertura season and final phase are being held earlier than normal, with eight teams now set to battle their way through to the final, which is set for October 30 rather than the middle of December.

Here's a look at the schedule, format and teams left in Liga MX's playoff system.

Which teams qualified for the Liguilla?

With Liga MX's current format, four teams qualify directly to the quarter-finals, leaving eight teams to vie for the other four spots in a single-elimination reclassification round.

Those matches were held on October 8-9, with Tigres, Toluca, Cruz Azul and Puebla booking their spots in the quarterfinal.

They'll join the likes of Club America, Monterrey, Santos Laguna and Pachuca, who finished first through fourth, respectively.

Place Team 1 Club America 2 Monterrey 3 Santos Laguna 4 Pachuca

Reclassification round results

Date Match October 8 Tigres 2-0 Necaxa October 8 Cruz Azul 1-0 Leon October 9 Toluca 3-0 Juarez October 9 Puebla 1 (5)-(4) 1 Chivas

Liguilla format

Matches will be contested over two legs, with the teams re-seeded after each round.

The competition does not use the away goal rule. If two team are tied on aggregate, the higher-seeded team will advance to the next round. That is until the final, where, if both teams are tied after two legs, the match goes to extra time and, potentially, a shoot-out.

Quarterfinal schedule