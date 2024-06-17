How to watch today's New York Liberty vs Los Angeles Sparks WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the New York Liberty and the Los Angeles Sparks, including how to watch and team news.

The New York Liberty will take on the Los Angeles Sparks to start a thrilling WNBA matchup on June 20, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET.

The Liberty have a strong offense and score 86.1 points per game, which places them third in the league. The Sparks, on the other hand, score only 77.6 points per game, which lands them tenth.

The Liberty is better on defense than the Sparks, giving up just 76.4 points per game (3rd) compared to 84.0 points each game (8th).

Los Angeles' field goal percentage of 41.6%, which is ranked 10th, is a big difference from New York's 45.5% (2nd) field goal percentage.

New York Liberty vs Los Angeles Sparks: Date and Tip-off Time

The electrifying WNBA matchup between the New York Liberty and the Los Angeles Sparks is set to take place on 20 June 2024, at 7:00 pm ET, at Barclays Center, in Brooklyn, New York.

Date June 20 2024 Time 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT Arena Barclays Center Location Brooklyn, New York

How to watch New York Liberty vs Los Angeles Sparks Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this highly-anticipated WNBA matchup between the New York Liberty and the Los Angeles Sparks live on Amazon Prime US Streaming Platform.

New York Liberty vs Los Angeles Sparks Team News

New York Liberty Team News

Breanna Stewart averages 18.6 points, 44.7% field goal percentage, 91.4% free throw line, and 9.6 rebounds per game.

A valuable player, Sabrina Ionescu averages 5.9 assists and 32.6 minutes per game, but she also averages 2.9 turnovers.

Los Angeles Sparks Team News

Azura Stevens is ruled out of the team's lineup with an arm injury.

Furthermore, Julie Allemand is out for the 2024 season due to an ankle issue.

Key player Dearica Hamby averages 19.0 points, 51.8% field goal percentage, 64.5% free-throw line, 11.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the New York Liberty and the Los Angeles Sparks in WNBA matchups: