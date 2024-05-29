How to watch today's New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA game between the New York Liberty and the Phoenix Mercury, including how to watch and team news.

The New York Liberty is set to host the Phoenix Mercury in a high-voltage WNBA matchup on May 29, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET.

The New York Liberty lost to the Minnesota Lynx 84–67 in their last match. At the same time, the Connecticut Sun beat the Phoenix Mercury 70–47.

New York finished the 2023–24 season with a 32–8 record, including a 15–5 record at home. The Liberty scored 89.2 points per game on average, making 46.0% of their shots from the field and 37.4% of their three-point shots. Currently, they are placed in the second spot in the Eastern Conference.

Phoenix, on the other hand, had a terrible 9-31 record overall and a terrible 1-19 record on the road. Last season, the Mercury averaged 20.0 points off their bench, 8.8 second-chance points, and 13.0 points off turnovers per game. As of now, they ranked in fifth place in the Western Conference.

New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury: Date and Tip-off Time

The exciting WNBA match between the New York Liberty and the Phoenix Mercury is scheduled to take place on May 29 2024, at 7:00 pm ET, at Barclays Center, in Brooklyn, New York.

Date May 29 2024 Time 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT Arena Barclays Center Location Brooklyn, New York

How to watch New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling WNBA game between the New York Liberty and the Phoenix Mercury on the DirecTV Streaming Platform.

Additionally, Local fans can enjoy this game by tuning into the CBSSN Channel.

New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury Team News

New York Liberty Team News

Breanna Stewart has been averaging of 19.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, along with 2.7 steals.

Additionally, Courtney Vandersloot has 5.5 assists per game and turned the ball over 3.0 times per game.

Phoenix Mercury Team News

Brittney Griner will be out of the action with a toe injury.

Kahleah Copper scores 25.5 points per game on average and shot an amazing 47.3% from the field.

Natasha Mack averages 2.5 blocks and grabbed seven rebounds per game.

Natasha Cloud has an average of 7.8 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the New York Liberty and the Phoenix Mercury in WNBA matchups: