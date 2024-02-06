Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the DFB-Pokal match between Bayer Leverkusen and Stuttgart, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayer Leverkusen will be looking to extend their unbeaten streak to 30 games this season when they take on Stuttgart in Tuesday's DFB-Pokal quarter-final clash at BayArena.

Xabi Alonso's men last defeated Darmstadt 2-0 in Bundesliga, while Stuttgart come into the game on the back of a 3-1 league win at Freiburg at the weekend.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET Venue: BayArena

The DFB-Pokal match between Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart will be played at BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm ET on Tuesday, February 6, in the United States (US).

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart online - TV channels & live streams

The game can be watched live on ESPN+, Fubo, ESPN 2 and ESPN Deportes in the US. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Bayer Leverkusen team news

Burkina Faso's Edmond Tapsoba is likely to continue in the XI since returning from international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Odilon Kossounou is still at the AFCON with Ivory Coast, while Victor Boniface, Exequiel Palacios and Arthur are ruled out injured.

Bayer Leverkusen possible XI: Kovar; Stanisic, Tah, Tapsoba; Tella, Andrich, Xhaka, Grimaldo; Hofmann, Hlozek; Schick.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kovar, Hradecky, Lomb Defenders: Tapsoba, Hincapie, Tah, Stanisic, Monamay, Grimaldo, Frimpong, Fosu-Mensah Midfielders: Xhaka, Mbamba, Andrich, Puerta, Wirtz, Hofmann, Aourir, Tella Forwards: Schick, Hlozek, Iglesias, Adli

Stuttgart team news

On loan from Brighton, Denis Undav bagged a hat-trick against RB Leipzig before scoring again in the Freiburg win.

With DR Congo's Silas Katompa Mvumpa still eyeing glory at the AFCON, Guinea's Serhou Guirassy has returned for club duty.

Meanwhile, Woo-yeong Jeong is with the South Korea side at the Asian Cup, with Dan-Axel Zagadou and Nikolas Nartey out with knee injuries.

Stuttgart possible XI: Nubel; Stergiou, Anton, Rouault; Vagnoman, Karazor, Stiller, Mittelstadt; Millot, Fuhrich; Undav.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nubel, Bredlow, Seimen, Schock Defenders: Ito, Anton, Stergiou, Rouault, Stergiou, Mittelstadt, Vagnoman, Stenzel Midfielders: Stiller, Karazor, Dahoud, Massimo, Millor, Egloff, Haraguchi, Ulrich, Fuhrich, Raimund Forwards: Guirassy, Leweling, Undav, Milosevic

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart.

Date Match Competition December 10, 2023 Stuttgart 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga May 14, 2023 Stuttgart 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga November 12, 2022 Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Stuttgart Bundesliga February 12, 2022 Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 Stuttgart Bundesliga September 19, 2021 Stuttgart 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga

