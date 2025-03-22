How to Watch Lester Martinez vs. Joeshon James: Live Stream Boxing, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream Lester Martinez vs. Joeshon James Boxing clash.

On Saturday, March 22nd, the Orange Show Events Center in San Bernardino, California, will host a highly anticipated boxing event featuring the undefeated super middleweights Lester Martinez and Joeshon James. This bout, which has been rescheduled twice due to Martinez's illnesses, promises to be an exciting clash between two rising stars in the boxing world.

Event Information

Date Saturday, March 22, 2025 Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Where Orange Show Events Center TV Channel Fubo Sports Network Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Lester Martinez, a 29-year-old from Guatemala, boasts an impressive record of 18 wins with no losses, including 15 knockouts. He is currently ranked No. 2 by the WBA and No. 10 by the WBC in the super middleweight division. Martinez's most notable victory came in June when he defeated former contender Carlos Gongora via unanimous decision, snapping a five-fight knockout streak.

Joeshon James, 26, from Sacramento, California, enters the fight with a record of 9 wins and 2 draws, with 5 of those wins by knockout. James has been out of action since February 2024, when he won a unanimous decision over Vaughn Alexander. Notably, James scored a first-round knockout of David Stevens in October 2023, turning heads in the boxing community.

The undercard features several intriguing matchups, including Vladimir Hernandez vs. Isaias Lucero in a super welterweight bout and Jasmine Artiga vs. Regina Chavez for the vacant WBA junior bantamweight title. Other notable fights include Jessie Magdaleno vs. Luis Coria in the super featherweight division.

