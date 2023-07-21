Leon vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between León and Whitecaps, as well as kick-off time and team news.

When Club Leon and the Vancouver Whitecaps face off on Friday, July 21, at BC Place, their 2023 Leagues Cup campaign will get underway.

Last weekend's Liga MX match between Leon and UANL Tigres ended in a 1-0 loss for Leon. The difference between the two teams came down to a goal by Andre Gignac in the tenth minute.

Vancouver, meanwhile, earned all three points in a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy in Major League Soccer. After Brian White netted two goals in the first half, Sergio Cordova came off the bench to complete the scoring in the fourth minute of added time.

Now, the Canadian side will focus on the continental competition. The third Group 3 team for the 2023 Leagues Cup is LA Galaxy.

Leon vs Vancouver Whitecaps kick-off time

Date: Jul 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT Venue: BC Place

Leon and Vancouver Whitecaps face off on Jul 21 at BC Place. Kickoff is set for 10:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 7:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Leon vs Vancouver Whitecaps online - TV channels & live streams

Team news & squads

Leon team news

Jesus Angulo has been Leon's best player so far on paper since the start of the Apertura and he should be part of the midfield in a 4-4-3 formation. Returning from an injury setback to come off the bench the last time out, Fidel Ambriz would likely start off the bench.

Leon possible XI: Cota; Tesillo, Frias, Barreiro; Moreno, Angulo, Rodriguez, Hernandez; Mena, Alvarado, Davila.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cota, Blanco Defenders: Frias, Barreiro, Bellon, Tesillo, P. Hernandez, Moreno, O. Rodriguez, Villa, Ramirez Midfielders: Colombatto, Ambriz, Romero, I. Rodriguez, Zamudio, Price, Angulo, Fernandez, Sanchez, Ibarra, Mena, E. Hernandez Forwards: Davila, Vinas, Rubio, Alvarado, Leon

Vancouver Whitecaps team news

Vancouver Whitecaps have only Ranko Veselinovic unavailable. The Caps will yet again be looking to Simon Becher for goals, as he has been their main contributor so far.

Vancouver Whitecaps possible XI: Takaoka; Brown, Blackmon, Laborda, Martins; Gressel, Berhalter, Cubas; Vite, Caicedo; White.

Position Players Goalkeepers Takaoka, Hasal Defenders Veselinovic, Laborda, Brown, Martins, Blackmon, Yao, Ahmed, Aaron Midfielders Cubas, Schopf, Vite, Gressel, Gutierrez, Teibert, Raposo, Berhalter, Aguilar Forwards Gauld, Cordova, Dajome, Becher

Head-to-Head Record

These two sides have never played against each other. This will be the first time they will face each other.

