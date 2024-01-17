Leon vs Tigres: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Leon and Tigres, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leon will take on Tigres in the Liga MX at the Nou Camp Stadium on Wednesday. Tigres will be looking to begin the Clausura campaign with a win after losing the final of the Apertura against America in December.

Tigres did not have a great finish to the season - they only managed to win two out of their last nine games. Leon's finish was worse, grabbing two wins in their last 10 matches of the previous campaign. Both teams will be going for a win in the opener.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Leon vs Tigres kick-off time

Date: January 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm ET Venue: Nou Camp Stadium

The match will be played at the Nou Camp Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Leon vs Tigres online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo in the US. Match highlights will be made available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Leon team news

Leon bid goodbye to Nicolas Larcamon and will be raring to go under new head coach Jorge Bava in the new campaign in 2024.

There are no fresh injury concerns in the camp and the team will be looking for a new start after a disappointing end to the previous campaign.

Upfront, Uruguayan forward Nicolas Lopez will partner Federico Vinas who was the team's top scorer in the Apertura with six goals.

Leon possible XI: Cota; Tesillo, Bellon, Frias; Moreno, Ambriz, Rodriguez, Fernandez, Mena; Lopez, Vinas.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cota, Blanco, Garcia Defenders: Tesillo, Moreno, Frias, Barreiro, Bellon, O. Rodriguez, Bellon, Villa Midfielders: Ambriz, Romero, I. Rodriguez, Fernandez, Sanchez, Mena, E. Hernandez, Ramirez Forwards: Lopez, Vinas, Alvarado, Rubio, Santos

Tigres team news

Tigres will be looking to field their best lineup in the opening game of the Clausura campaign. The key player to watch out for once again will be Andre-Pierre Gignac who scored nine goals and assisted four in the Apertura.

Tigres possible XI: Guzman; Aquino, Pizarro, Samir, Angulo; Gorriaran, Carioca; Quinones, Cordova, Lainez; Gignac.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Guzman, Rodriguez Defenders: Samir, Tercero, Ordonez, Angulo, Garza, Lorona, Aquino Midfielders: Carioca, Pizarro, Pizzuto, Gorriaran, Vigon, Cordova, Flores, Fierro, Fulgencio, Herrera, Lainez, Quinones Forwards: Ibanez, Gignac

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition July 2016 Tigres UANL 1 - 0 León Liga MX May 2023 León 3 - 1 Tigres UANL Concacaf Champions Cup May 2023 León 3 - 0 Tigres UANL Liga MX April 2023 Tigres UANL 2 - 1 León Concacaf Champions Cup September 2022 Tigres UANL 0 - 1 León Liga MX

