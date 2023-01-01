Lens vs PSG: Lineups and LIVE updates

Paris Saint-Germain visit Stade Bollaert-Delelis to take on Lens in a top-of-the-table clash.

PSG will aim to further widen the gap between them and the rest of the teams in Ligue 1 by grabbing all three points against Lens, who lie in second place, seven points below PSG.

Lens will be kicking themselves for not keeping the pressure on PSG as they could only manage a 0-0 draw against Nice. Had they won both the games, against Nice the other day and against PSG tonight, they would end Matchday 17 just two points adrift PSG.

Christophe Galtier's men have dropped just two points on the road, so you can expect them to come away with a positive result. However, Nice are the most stringent defence in the league alongside PSG, having conceded just 10 goals so far. Kylian Mbappé will be keen to get another goal or two.

Lens vs PSG confirmed lineups

Lens XI (3-4-1-2): Samba; Gradit, Danso, Medina; Frankowski, Abdul Samed, Fofana, Haïdara; Claude-Maurice; Sotoca, Openda

PSG XI (4-3-1-2): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Ramos, Marquinhos, Mukiele; Ruiz, Pereira, Verratti; Soler; Ekitike, Mbappé

Lens vs PSG LIVE updates

PSG's upcoming fixtures

Paris Saint-Germain will visit Châteauroux to face them in the Round of 64 of Coupe de France on Friday, 6th January, followed by a Ligue 1 game against Angers on Wednesday, 11th January.