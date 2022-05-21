Lens vs Monaco: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

The Ligue 1 season draws to a close this week. Lens and Monaco will meet on Saturday in a match where a lot is on the line, as there’s still room for a lot of movement at the top of the standings.

The last meeting of these teams was a 2-0 win for Lens back in August, with Ignatius Ganago and SImon Banza each scoring goals in a match that saw both sides hit with a red card.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Lens vs Monaco Date May 21, 2022 Times 3pm ET, 12pm PT Stream fubo TV (try for free)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Lens roster Goalkeepers Faríñez, Leca, Lesieur, Pandor Defenders Machado, Danso, Wooh, Clauss, Medina, Haidara, Gradit, Louveau, Musquet, Pereira Midfielders Berg, Fofana, Kakuta, Cahuzac, Costa, Doucoure, Frankowski, Sow, Barry Forwards Sotoca, Ganago, Kalimuendo, Said, Jean, Balde, Camara, Keita

Lens still has a chance to finish in the top five and advance to UEFA play, but the team has to beat Monaco to have any hopes of doing so. Because of how far apart they are in goal differential, the team needs a Strasbourg loss as well, as a draw would mean Lens would need to beat Monaco by too many goals to make it realistic.

Lens has been on a good run lately, winning three of its last five matches. That includes a 3-1 win over Troyes on the most recent matchday, with Kevin Danso, Arnaud Kalimuendo and Jonathan Clauss all scoring goals, which allowed the team to overcome an early 1-0 deficit.

Predicted Lens starting XI: Medina, Danso, Gradit, Frankowski, Fofana, Doucouré, Clauss, Costa, Sotoca, Kaimuendo; Farinez

Position Monaco roster Goalkeepers Majecki, Nubel, Mannone Defenders Vanderson, Maripan, Ribeiro, Badiashile, Disasi, Henrique, Sidibe, Aguilar, Matsima Midfielders Fabregas, Martins, Matazo, Diop, Tchouameni, Golovin, Lucas, Fofana, Lemarechal, Akliouche Forwards Boadu, Ben Yedder, Jakobs, Diatta, Volland, Ayiah

Monaco currently sits second in the league table, which would qualify the team directly to the UEFA Champions League group stage. But the team could fall as low as fourth with a loss, depending on how Marseille and Rennes do. That could drop it all the way to the Europa League.

In the team’s last game, Wissam Ben Yedder scored three goals, one just before the half and the other two just after the half, to defeat Brest 4-2. Kevin Volland added a goal as well.

Monaco has now won nine matches in a row, turning around what was a bit of a disappointing campaign.

Predicted Monaco starting XI: Aguilar, Disasi, Badiashile, Henrique, Fofana, Tchouaméni, Vanderson, Volland, Golovin, Ben Yedder; Nubel

Last five results

Lens results Monaco results Troyes 1-3 Lens (May 14) Monaco 4-2 Angers (May 14) Reims 1-2 Lens (May 8) Lille 1-2 Monaco (May 6) Lens 2-2 Nantes (Apr 30) Monaco 2-0 Angers (May 1) PSG 1-1 Lens (Apr 23) ASSE 1-4 Monaco (Apr 23) Lens 2-0 Montpellier (Apr 20) Monaco 1-0 Nice (Apr 20)

Head-to-head