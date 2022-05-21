Lens vs Monaco: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
The Ligue 1 season draws to a close this week. Lens and Monaco will meet on Saturday in a match where a lot is on the line, as there’s still room for a lot of movement at the top of the standings.
Watch Lens vs Monaco on fuboTV (try for free)
The last meeting of these teams was a 2-0 win for Lens back in August, with Ignatius Ganago and SImon Banza each scoring goals in a match that saw both sides hit with a red card.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Lens vs Monaco
|Date
|May 21, 2022
|Times
|3pm ET, 12pm PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (try for free)
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), Ligue 1 matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|beIN SPORTS 6
|fubo TV (try for free)
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Lens roster
|Goalkeepers
|Faríñez, Leca, Lesieur, Pandor
|Defenders
|Machado, Danso, Wooh, Clauss, Medina, Haidara, Gradit, Louveau, Musquet, Pereira
|Midfielders
|Berg, Fofana, Kakuta, Cahuzac, Costa, Doucoure, Frankowski, Sow, Barry
Forwards
|Sotoca, Ganago, Kalimuendo, Said, Jean, Balde, Camara, Keita
Lens still has a chance to finish in the top five and advance to UEFA play, but the team has to beat Monaco to have any hopes of doing so. Because of how far apart they are in goal differential, the team needs a Strasbourg loss as well, as a draw would mean Lens would need to beat Monaco by too many goals to make it realistic.
Lens has been on a good run lately, winning three of its last five matches. That includes a 3-1 win over Troyes on the most recent matchday, with Kevin Danso, Arnaud Kalimuendo and Jonathan Clauss all scoring goals, which allowed the team to overcome an early 1-0 deficit.
Predicted Lens starting XI: Medina, Danso, Gradit, Frankowski, Fofana, Doucouré, Clauss, Costa, Sotoca, Kaimuendo; Farinez
|Position
|Monaco roster
|Goalkeepers
|Majecki, Nubel, Mannone
|Defenders
|Vanderson, Maripan, Ribeiro, Badiashile, Disasi, Henrique, Sidibe, Aguilar, Matsima
|Midfielders
|Fabregas, Martins, Matazo, Diop, Tchouameni, Golovin, Lucas, Fofana, Lemarechal, Akliouche
|Forwards
|Boadu, Ben Yedder, Jakobs, Diatta, Volland, Ayiah
Monaco currently sits second in the league table, which would qualify the team directly to the UEFA Champions League group stage. But the team could fall as low as fourth with a loss, depending on how Marseille and Rennes do. That could drop it all the way to the Europa League.
In the team’s last game, Wissam Ben Yedder scored three goals, one just before the half and the other two just after the half, to defeat Brest 4-2. Kevin Volland added a goal as well.
Monaco has now won nine matches in a row, turning around what was a bit of a disappointing campaign.
Predicted Monaco starting XI: Aguilar, Disasi, Badiashile, Henrique, Fofana, Tchouaméni, Vanderson, Volland, Golovin, Ben Yedder; Nubel
Last five results
|Lens results
|Monaco results
|Troyes 1-3 Lens (May 14)
|Monaco 4-2 Angers (May 14)
|Reims 1-2 Lens (May 8)
|Lille 1-2 Monaco (May 6)
|Lens 2-2 Nantes (Apr 30)
|Monaco 2-0 Angers (May 1)
|PSG 1-1 Lens (Apr 23)
|ASSE 1-4 Monaco (Apr 23)
|Lens 2-0 Montpellier (Apr 20)
|Monaco 1-0 Nice (Apr 20)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|1/30/2022
|Lens 2-4 Monaco
|8/21/2021
|Monaco 0-2 Lens
|5/23/2021
|Lens 0-0 Monaco
|12/16/2020
|Monaco 0-3 Lens
|4/26/2015
|Lens 0-3 Monaco