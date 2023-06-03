This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch DFB Pokal final

Watch live on
How to watch the DFB Pokal match between Leipzig and Frankfurt, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The 2022-23 DFB Pokal final will be a fascinating clash between two exciting teams as RB Leipzig take on Eintracht Frankfurt. The match will be played at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Saturday.

Leipzig are the clear favorites for the match, having finished third in the Bundesliga and reached the Round-of-16 of the Champions League. They have only lost one out of their last 10 matches and have also won the last six matches in a row.

Eintracht Frankfurt are the underdogs, but they will be hoping to cause an upset and win their first DFB Pokal trophy since 2018 and their sixth title overall. They have lost only once in their last six outings but will need to improve and be at their very best to beat an in-form Leipzig.

The match is sure to be a close contest, with both teams having plenty of attacking talent. The DFB Pokal final is always a special occasion, and this year's contest is sure to be no different.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Leipzig vs Frankfurt kick-off time

Date:June 3, 2023
Kick-off time:2 pm EDT
Venue:Olympiastadion

The DFB Pokal final between Leipzig and Frankfurt will be played on Saturday, June 3 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. Kick-off is at 2 pm EDT for fans in the United States.

How to watch Leipzig vs Frankfurt online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on fuboTV, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes in the US.

Team news & squads

Leipzig team news

With a brace against Schalke, Christopher Nkunku equalled Niclas Fullkrug of Werder Bremen as the top scorer of the Bundesliga this season with 16 goals. The Frenchman, who has recovered from his injury, is expected to spearhead the attack once again, partnering with Timo Werner.

Leipzig will visit Berlin's Olympiastadion with the majority of their squad at their disposal, with only first-choice goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi and striker Andre Silva confirmed as absentees.

Leipzig predicted XI: Blaswich; Simakan, Orban, Klostermann, Halstenberg; Laimer, Haidara; Szoboszlai, Olmo; Nkunku, Werner.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Blaswich, Nyland, Nickisch
Defenders:Gvardiol, Simakan, DIallo, Orban, Raum, Halstenberg, Ba, Henrichs, Klostermann.
Midfielders:Laimer, Schlager, Haidara, Kampl, Olmo, Szoboszlai, Forsberg, Clark.
Forwards:Nkunku, Werner, Poulsen.

Frankfurt team news

As Frankfurt aim to conclude another season with a trophy, they have the majority of their preferred starters available. The team boasts a highly productive French striker in Kolo Muani, who led the Bundesliga in direct goal involvements this season with 15 goals and 11 assists.

Captain Sebastian Rode is anticipated to return to the starting lineup following his absence in the previous weekend's match.

Frankfurt predicted XI: Trapp; Tuta, Hasebe, Ndicka; Buta, Rode, Sow, Lenz; Lindstrom, Gotze; Kolo Muani.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Trapp, Ramaj, Grahl, Simoni
Defenders:Ndicka, Tuta, Hasebe, Lenz, Schroder, Buta, Chandler
Midfielders:Sow, Rode, Wenig, Loune, Dina Ebimbe, Kamada, Gotze, Aaronson, Alidou, Knauff, Lindstrom
Forwards:Kolo Muani, Borre, Alario, Ferri

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
February 2023Leipzig 2-1 FrankfurtBundesliga
September 2022Frankfurt 4-0 LeipzigBundesliga
March 2022Leipzig 0-0 FrankfurtBundesliga
October 2021Frankfurt 1-1 LeipzigBundesliga
March 2021Leipzig 1-1 FrankfurtBundesliga

