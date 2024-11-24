How to watch today's Leganes vs Real Madrid La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Leganes and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid will focus on keeping the pressure on La Liga leaders Barcelona when Los Blancos take on Leganes at Estadio Municipal de Butarque on Sunday.

Carlo Ancelotti's men bounced back from the 4-0 Clasico defeat in La Liga and the 1-3 loss to AC Milan in the Champions League with a 4-0 league win over Osasuna ahead of the international break.

On the other hand, Leganes are coming into the tie on the back of a 1-0 victory against Sevilla.

How to watch Leganes vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), La Liga match between Leganes and Real Madrid will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, ESPN, Sling TV, ABC and ESPN Deportes.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Leganes vs Real Madrid kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Butarque

La Liga match between Leganes and Real Madrid will be played at Estadio Municipal de Butarque in Leganes, Spain.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm EST on Sunday, November 24, in the US.

Team news & squads

Leganes team news

Leganes head coach Borja Jimenez will miss Renato Tapia and Enric Franquesa through injury, while Dani Raba emerges as a doubt on account of a hamstring problem.

Julian Chicco and Javi Hernandez are likely to replace Tapia and Franquesa in midfield and at left-back, respectively, with Miguel de la Fuente leading the line of attack as the Borussia Dortmund-owned Sebastien Haller should be available as an option off the bench.

Real Madrid team news

Ancelotti will remain without Lucas Vazquez, Rodrygo, Eder Militao, Aurelien Tchouameni, Dani Carvajal and David Alaba due to injury, but first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is set to mark his comeback after recovering from a muscular problem.

Federico Valverde could feature at right-back, with Raul Asencio in a central defensive position, while Brahim Diaz and Luka Modric are both in line for recalls to the XI.

Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe would also eye starts on Sunday.

