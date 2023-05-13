Leeds vs Newcastle: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Premier League match between Leeds and Newcastle, as well as kick-off time and team news

Leeds United and Newcastle United head into what will be a must-win Premier League fixture for both teams at Elland Road on Saturday. Leeds are 19th in the standings and struggling in the drop zone, whereas Newcastle are trying to hold onto their third spot, with Manchester United and Liverpool on their tail.

The Welsh team is winless in their last six fixtures and have lost five of those. They succumbed to an Ilkay Gundogan brace in their last game against Manchester City and will be desperate to turn the tide and add points to the bag.

Newcastle have been excellent this season and are likely to finish in the top four. They have only lost two out of their last 10 games, but a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal in their last match will have acted as a wake-up call for the team.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Leeds vs Newcastle kick-off time

Date: May 13, 2023 Kick-off time: 7.30am EDT Venue: Elland Road

The Premier League match between Leeds United and Newcastle United will be played on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Elland Road. The match will kick off at 7.30am EDT in the US.

How to watch Leeds vs Newcastle online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on fuboTV and can be streamed live online here.

Team news & squads

Leeds team news

Luis Sinisterra, Tyler Adams, and Stuart Dallas will not be available for the remainder of the season.

Liam Cooper might be able to return before the season ends despite being sidelined due to an injury, but he won't play any part against Newcastle.

Last weekend, new boss Sam Allardyce made a bold choice to replace goalkeeper Illan Meslier with Joel Robles and the experienced Spaniard may continue in goal for this game as well.

Leeds predicted XI: Robles; Ayling, Kristensen, Wober, Firpo; Roca, McKennie, Forshaw; Harrison, Rodrigo, Gnonto

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meslier, Klaesson, Robles Defenders: Struijk, Koch, Cooper, Firpo, Kristensen, Ayling, Wober Midfielders: Roca, McKennie, Forshaw, Aaronson, Greenwood, Harrison, Summerville Forwards: Rodrigo, Rutter, Bamford, Gnonto

Newcastle team news

Newcastle have a few injury woes to deal with as they head into the game. The absence of Sean Longstaff in their defeat to Arsenal due to a foot injury has raised doubts about his availability for the upcoming game. It remains to be seen if the midfielder will make a swift recovery and be able to contribute to his team's efforts on Saturday.

Unfortunately, the Magpies have also been hit with long-term injuries to two key players, Jamaal Lascelles and Emil Krafth. Lascelles, the team's captain and a stalwart in their defense, is set to miss the remainder of the season due to a calf injury. Krafth, on the other hand, has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to an ACL problem.

Newcastle predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Willock, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Isak, Almiron

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pope, Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie Defenders: Botman, Burn, Schar, Targett, Lewis, Dummett, Trippier, Manquillo, Ashby Midfielders: Guimaraes, Willock, Ritchie, Joelinton, Anderson, Murphy Forwards: Isak, Wilson, Gordon, Saint-Maximin.

Head-to-Head Record

The last encounter between Newcastle United and Leeds United ended as a goalless draw. Leeds' last win over the Magpies came in 2021 whereas for Saturday's visitors, it was last season at Elland Road.

Date Match Competition December 2022 Newcastle 0-0 Leeds Premier League January 2022 Leeds 0-1 Newcastle Premier League September 2021 Newcastle 1-1 Leeds Premier League January 2021 Newcastle 1-2 Leeds Premier League December 2020 Leeds 5-2 Newcastle Premier League

