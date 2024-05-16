Leeds United vs Norwich City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Championship playoff semi-final

How to watch the Championship match between Leeds and Norwich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leeds United and Norwich will face off in the second leg of the Championship play-offs semi-final at the Elland Road on Thursday.

Both sides played out a goalless draw in the first leg and this is set to be the decisive contest that will confirm a finalist. The winner of the contest will face either Southampton or West Brom in the final to claim the final Premier League promotion spot.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Leeds United vs Norwich City kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: Elland Road

The Championship play-off semi-final match between Norwich City and Leeds United will be played at Elland Road.

It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Thursday, May 16, in the United States (US).

How to watch Leeds United vs Norwich City online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Championship play-off semi-final match between Norwich City and Leeds United will be broadcast live on TV on ESPN+.

Check GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Norwich team news

Norwich is concerned about the fitness of striker Joshua Sargent, who was forced off late in the first leg with an ankle injury. Ashley Barnes is also doubtful after missing the first leg with a calf problem.

Liam Gibbs and Onel Hernandez remain in the treatment room.

Norwich possible XI: Gunn; Stacey, Duffy, Gibson, Giannoulis; Nunez, McLean, Sara; Rowe, Van Hooijdonk, Saint

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gunn, Long, Barden Defenders: Hanley, Gibson, Duffy, Batth, Giannoulis, McCallum, Stacey, Fisher Midfielders: Sorensen, Sara, Nunez, McLean, Fassnacht Forwards: Van Hooijdonk, Sainz, Rowe

Leeds United team news

Leeds defender Pascal Struijk is out for the rest of the season following groin surgery, while striker Patrick Bamford will be sidelined for a few weeks.

Daniel James overcame an injury to play as a second-half substitute in the first leg.

Leeds United possible XI: Meslier; Byram, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Gray, Gruev, Kamara; Gnonto, Rutter, Summerville

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meslier, Klaesson, Darlow Defenders: Rodon, Cresswell, Cooper, Firpo, Byram, Roberts, Shackleton Midfielders: Ampadu, Gruev, Gray, Kamara, Gyabi, Summerville, Anthony Forwards: Piroe, Rutter, Gnoto, Gelhardt, Joseph, Perkins

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 12, 2024 Norwich City 0-0 Leeds United Championship January 24, 2024 Leeds United 1-0 Norwich City Championship October 21, 2023 Norwich City 2-3 Leeds United Championship March 13, 2022 Leeds United 2-1 Norwich City Premier League October 31, 2021 Norwich City 1-2 Leeds United Premier League February 2, 2019 Leeds United 1-3 Norwich City Championship

Useful links