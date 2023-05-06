'Absolutely!' - New Leeds United boss Sam Allardyce makes huge claim he could win treble if he was Man City manager

New Leeds United boss Sam Allardyce insists he could "absolutely" win the treble at Manchester City if he was their manager.

Allardyce parachuted in to save Leeds

First game is against Man City on Saturday

Guardiola aiming to win historic treble

WHAT HAPPENED? Allardyce is convinced that he could guide City to glory in three competitions, with the club aiming to win the Premier League title, the FA Cup, and the Champions League. City are one point clear of Arsenal with a game in hand and they play Manchester United in the FA Cup final, while gearing up for a heavyweight European clash against Real Madrid in the semi-finals. Allardyce believes that he would get the club over the line, as they aim to become the first team to win such a treble since Manchester United in 1999.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "Absolutely [I could win the treble], because the players make you a really good manager and coach and then your job is to be able to communicate with those players, of course. I wouldn't say easier but it's a lot more enjoyable, but you still see the worry and the pressure on Pep's face because you know that the demand is so much higher. Our demand is to try to stay in the Premier League, his demand is they would see Man City as failures if they didn't win the league or only won one cup competition. That would be a poor season for them."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Allardyce faces a huge task to keep Leeds up, with their run-in consisting of games against City, Newcastle, West Ham, and Tottenham but he has backed himself, insisting that no manager in the Premier League has more knowledge than him. Amazingly, Pep Guardiola agreed with the ex-England manager.

WHAT NEXT? Guardiola and Allardyce will go head-to-head for the first time since 2021; the Spaniard has never lost to the Leeds boss.