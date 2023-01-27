Leeds and Leicester battling for Shakhtar's Tete with winger set to terminate Lyon loan

Leeds United and Leicester City are embroiled in a battle for Shakhtar Donetsk's Tete, with the winger set to terminate his loan at Lyon.

Tete wanted by two Premier League clubs

Lyon loan deal to be terminated

Has impressed in attack this season

WHAT HAPPENED? Shakhtar winger Tete is set to embark on a new challenge in England with Leeds and Leicester fighting tooth and nail for the winger. GOAL understands Leeds are vying to land the player with discussions at an advanced stage with the Ukrainian outfit. The player has also not turned up for training on Friday morning as he prepares himself for his move to England. However, Fabrizio Romano claims Leicester are also in advanced talks with the player.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is understood that Tete will be in England on Friday to complete a transfer. The Whites are backing manager Jesse Marsch in the winter transfer window so that he can turn around their fortunes. They have already added Maximilian Wober and Georginio Rutter to the squad and are in talks with Juventus to sign Weston Mckennie.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Tete would be another valuable addition to the squad as the winger has been in fine form this season with Lyon. He has been one of their best performers and has six goals and five assists in 19 appearances across all competitions.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Tete would hope that his future is resolved as soon as possible so that he can hit the ground running in England.