Leeds vs Arsenal suspended due to technical issue which leaves match officials unable to communicate

Chris Burton
Leeds’ Premier League clash with Arsenal was temporarily suspended due to a technical issue which left the match officials unable to communicate.

  • Only a minute played before break
  • Technology let match officials down
  • Considerable delay to proceedings

WHAT HAPPENED? Only a minute of action was possible at Elland Road before referee Chris Kavanagh brought a halt to proceedings. As he was unable to interact with those on the touchline and in the VAR booth at Stockley Park, the decision was taken to send players back to the dressing rooms.

Leeds Arsenal suspended Premier League 2022-23Getty

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kavanagh made Mikel Arteta and Jesse Marsch aware of what was going on, while those in the stands vented their frustration at seeing the contest delayed.

WHAT NEXT? Eventually, it was decided that the game could resume at 2:40pm, with the Gunners entering the contest looking to cement their standing at the top of the Premier League table.

