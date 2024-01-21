Lecce vs Juventus: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Lecce and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juventus will aim to climb to the summit on the Serie A standings table this weekend when the Old Lady take on Lecce at Stadio Via del Mare.

After making it to the Coppa Italia semi-finals with a 4-0 victory over Frosinone, Juve extended their winning run to six games in all competitions when they defeated Sassuolo 3-0 on Tuesday.

As Massimiliano Allegri's side have gone 17 competitive games without a loss (W14 D3), Lecce have won just once in their last 16 games across all competitions (D7 L8). Roberto D'Aversa's side last faced a 1-0 away loss against Lazio at the weekend.

Lecce vs Juventus kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm EDT Venue: Stadio Via del Mare

The Serie A match between Lecce and Juventus will be played at Stadio Via del Mare in Lecce, Italy.

It will kick off at 9:45 pm EDT on Sunday, January 21, in the United States (US).

How to watch Lecce vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on Paramount+ in the US. Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Lecce team news

Ahmed Touba, Hamza Rafia and Lameck Banda are with the Algeria, Tunisia and Zambia national teams, respectively, at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Nicola Sansone is a doubt on account of a calf problem, while D'Aversa is likely to name a similar side from the Lazio defeat.

Lecce possible XI: Falcone; Gendrey, Baschirotto, Pongracic, Gallo; Gonzalez, Ramadani, Kaba; Oudin, Krstovic, Strefezza.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Falcone, Brancolini, Borbei, Samooja Defenders: Bachirotto, Pongracic, Dermaku, Gallo, Dorgu, Gendrey, Venuti Midfielders: Blin, Ramadani, Gonzalez, Kaba, Samek, Berisha, Oudin, Cortitzen Forwards: Piccoli, Krstovic, Burnete, Strefezza, Sansone, Listkowski, Almqvist, Pierotti

Juventus team news

Federico Gatti and Weston McKennie are back from their bans, while one of Federico Chiesa and Kenan Yildiz will be offered a starting berth alongside Dusan Vlahovic.

Arkadiusz Milik is Allegri's other option in attack.

Other than long-term absentee Mattia De Sciglio, Moise Kean is unlikely to feature due to a knock.

Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Vlahovic, Chiesa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders: Bremer, Danilo, Gatti, Rugani, Cambiaso, Sandro Midfielders: Locatelli, Rabiot, Fagioli, McKennie, Pogba, Miretti, Caviglia, Weah, Kostic Forwards: Chiesa, Vlahovic, Milik, Iling-Junior, Yildiz

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Lecce and Juventus across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 26, 2023 Juventus 1-0 Lecce Serie A May 3, 2023 Juventus 2-1 Lecce Serie A October 29, 2022 Lecce 0-1 Juventus Serie A June 26, 2020 Juventus 4-0 Lecce Serie A October 26, 2019 Lecce 1-1 Juventus Serie A

