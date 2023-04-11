Leandro Paredes involved in HEATED row with Massimiliano Allegri after Juventus training session & will return to PSG this summer

Leandro Paredes has reportedly been involved in a heated row with Massimiliano Allegri after a training session and will return to PSG in the summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine midfielder has been scarcely used by Allegri in the ongoing season as the veteran tactician has preferred to pick Adrien Rabiot, Manuel Locatelli and Nicolo Fagioli ahead of him. According to Fabiana della Valle, Paredes did not look happy when he returned to the dressing room after completing the morning training session on Monday and got involved in a heated argument with Allegri while expressing his discontent over his lack of playing time during the ongoing loan stint from Paris Saint-Germain.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Paredes' joined the Serie A giants in 2022 on a one-year loan deal with an option to buy. However, it has been made clear that the Bianconeri will not activate the buy clause despite viewing the player as a key figure at the centre of the park when he was roped in the previous summer. The midfielder will retrace his steps to Paris upon completion of his loan term as he sees no future with the Italian giants.

AND WHAT'S MORE: However, Juventus are reportedly planning to further strengthen their midfield and will pursue Sassuolo’s Davide Frattesi in the upcoming transfer window. The 23-year-old has burst onto the footballing scene in Italy with his impressive performances, having started almost every game for the Green and Blacks in the domestic league. He's also scored six goals in 29 appearances in Serie A.

WHAT NEXT FOR PAREDES & FRATESSI? The Juventus midfielder will most likely start on the bench when Allegri rallies his troops against Sporting on Thursday in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final. Whereas Frattesi will be back in action when Sassuolo will host Juventus in Serie A on Sunday.